Jeffrey Lurie Should Leave the Motivational Speeches to Nick Sirianni
I don’t think I ever need to see another postgame locker room speech from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie for as long as I live. Lurie’s postgame celebrations peaked after the 2017 NFC Divisional Round playoff win against the Falcons when he showed off some of the greatest dad dance moves this city has ever witnessed. But his performance plummeted back down to earth after Sunday’s victory against the Falcons, giving a wholly uninspired speech to the assembled team after a fire-and-brimstone rally cry from Nick Sirianni.www.crossingbroad.com
