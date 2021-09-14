Jeffrey Lurie Should Leave the Motivational Speeches to Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA -- The handshake was going to finish with Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni playing air guitar. That much was certain. It was early in training camp and there was a rare lull during practice, and Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts used that time to work out a personalized handshake. They went through their sequence of coordinated slaps and backhands, slaps and backhands, and each time they got to the end, the ever-animated Sirianni started acting like he was Jack White in the middle of an epic solo. Hurts, the more laid-back of the two, wasn't going there. He just smiled and laughed.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO