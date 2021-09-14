3 final thoughts on Rams win over Bears

There was a lot of good news to come out of the LA Rams’ 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1, not the least of which is a relatively clean bill of health. We’ve said a lot about the game on Turf Show Times already within the first two days of the game ending, gotten many takeaways and thoughts from different voices, including from the TST community. With much of it settled now, I laid out three final thoughts in this Tuesday’s edition of “What I Loved, What I Hated, and What I was Indifferent About” on the Turf Show Times podcast.