3 final thoughts on Rams win over Bears

By Kenneth Arthur
turfshowtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lot of good news to come out of the LA Rams’ 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1, not the least of which is a relatively clean bill of health. We’ve said a lot about the game on Turf Show Times already within the first two days of the game ending, gotten many takeaways and thoughts from different voices, including from the TST community. With much of it settled now, I laid out three final thoughts in this Tuesday’s edition of “What I Loved, What I Hated, and What I was Indifferent About” on the Turf Show Times podcast.

www.turfshowtimes.com

Comments / 0

turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Colts: What Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey said after the game

The Los Angeles Rams were able to open the 2021 season at 2-0, with a 27-24 victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Here’s what Head Coach Sean McVay and the Rams had to say following the game. McVay on injuries to Darrell Henderson and Justin Lawler. Sean McVay: “Darrell got his...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams add RB to practice squad on Monday

The LA Rams have already been through a lot at the running back position already in 2021, and that continued with two more roster moves at the position on Monday. The team announced that undrafted rookie free agent Otis Anderson was being released from the practice squad and that undrafted rookie free agent running back Javian Hawkins had been signed to the practice squad.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 crazy stats from Rams' Week 1 win vs. Bears

The majority of people expected the Rams to beat the Bears on Sunday night, but few probably thought Matthew Stafford and the offense would make it look as easy as they did. They ended the night with a 34-14 win over Chicago, a 20-point victory that felt like it could’ve been much larger than that.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
USA Today

NFL Week 1 picks: Majority of experts are taking Rams over Bears

Week 1 games are often the most difficult to predict. We don’t have a clear picture of which teams are contenders and which are pretenders, which makes picking winners in the season opener fairly difficult. Experts aren’t having a hard time deciding whether the Rams or Bears will win on...
NFL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: In Bears vs. Rams, who wins and why

Breaking down the matchup for the Chicago Bears against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, with a prediction on the final score and why.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

3 keys for Bears to upset Rams and final score prediction

It’s almost here. We are only a couple of days away from the Bears’ season debut, in primetime, against the Los Angeles Rams. For months and months we’ve talked about strengths, weaknesses and what to watch, but before too long we’ll finally see all those storylines play out in a meaningful football game. So without further ado, here are three keys for the Bears to pull off the upset at SoFi Stadium to kickoff the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The La Rams#Tst#The Turf Show Times#La Rams
BearDigest

Bears at Rams In-Game Blog

Bears did a good job handling Donald all game until the game was out of hand and they allow a sack now. Their offensive line is in shambles now but still holding together. Dalton just is holding the ball too long at this point of the game trying to make something happen. Still wondering what happened to that downfield passing game they worked on so much at practice in training camp and OTAs and minicamp. Had time to get it done for the most part, but chose to throw short all night.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 5 keys to a victory over the Los Angeles Rams

Heading into Sunday Night the Chicago Bears are not favored to win, but that does not rule out a possibility that the Bears spoil SoFi Stadium opening back up for the fans. This will mark the fourth consecutive season that the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams square off since the arrival of Matt Nagy in 2018. The Rams currently lead 2-1, winning the two most recent matchups. Once again the headline for this game will be focused on the defenses of the two teams, just as they have been in previous years.
NFL
USA Today

Who wins Week 1 contest between Bears and Rams?

The Chicago Bears will kick off the 2021 season in a prime-time showing against the Los Angeles Rams, where the Bears face a tall order if they hope to upset the heavily-favored Rams. The Bears are coming off another mediocre 8-8 season, where they snuck into the postseason and were...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

What was the main takeaway from the Rams win over the Bears in Week 1?

We entered the season with many unanswered questions and unknown variables for the Los Angeles Rams and now we finally have one regular season game in the books. And I have good news: The LA Rams look really great with Matthew Stafford!. Though there were many winners from the Rams’...
NFL
therams.com

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Bears

The Los Angeles Rams begin their 2021 regular season hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. pacific time on NBC. Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, presented by The Wallace...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Bears Final Score: Matthew Stafford makes his presence known in blowout win

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is everything that Los Angeles fans hoped for. Stafford led the Rams to their first win of the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, taking LA to a 1-0 record. Stafford finished the night with three touchdowns in the 34-14 win for the Rams. 1-0!
NFL
USA Today

Studs and duds from Rams' Week 1 win: Ramsey and Stafford shine vs. Bears

For the fifth year in a row, the Rams came away with a win in the season opener. They blew out the Bears at home on Sunday night, winning 34-14 in Week 1. The game was close in the third quarter, but Los Angeles led from start to finish, never relinquishing the lead to Andy Dalton and the Bears. The Rams got key contributions from both sides of the ball, led by Matthew Stafford on offense and Jalen Ramsey on defense.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

4 things we learned from the Rams opening-week win over the Bears

I do not think that could have gone any better for the Los Angeles Rams. For the first time in SoFi’s history, the stadium welcomed fans into the seats to sit down and watch a spectacle on Sunday night and the Rams won 34-14. Matthew Stafford absolutely destroyed the Chicago Bears defense and cleared any doubts of his ability to play in Sean McVay’s offense.
NFL

