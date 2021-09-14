CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. DeSantis announces legislation to eliminate FSA, replace it with 'progress monitoring'

By FOX 13 news staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORAL, Fla. - Florida's governor announced steps to abolish Florida Standards Assessments for the students, adding that this school year will the last for the annual tests. During a visit to Doral Academy Preparatory School, Gov. Ron DeSantis called on lawmakers to craft legislation to end the state's annual testing for standardized math and reading to ultimately bring an end to Common Core.

