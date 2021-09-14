Free Online Cannabis Industry Training Courses Hosted By Berner's Cookies, WebberWild Fund, Blaze Responsibly
Blaze Responsibly, an organization dedicated to the education of responsible cannabis consumption, business practices, and community outreach for cannabis consumers, entrepreneurs, and investors in New Jersey, announced it is hosting a free virtual two day series on the ins and outs of getting into the cannabis industry. The free virtual event series is October 9-10 from 10 am to 3 pm EST and is powered by the help of Cookies Social Impact and the WebberWild Fund.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0