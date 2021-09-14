CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
matlab-google-bigquery

Cover picture for the articleThis is a MATLAB® interface for querying datasets using the Google Cloud BigQuery™ services. Requires MATLAB release R2018a or later. Access to a Google Cloud Platform Services account. To build the Java SDK, install the following:. JDK 8. Getting Started. Please refer to the Documentation to get started. The instructions...

mathworks.com

A Weighted Chimp Optimization Algorithm

ABSTRACT These days, there are a sizable number of meta-heuristic algorithms that are utilized to ‎address many problems with numerous variables and huge complexity. One of the ‎most popular swarm intelligence-based meta-heuristic methods is Chimp Optimization ‎Algorithm (ChOA) inspired by the individual intelligence and sexual motivation of ‎chimps in their group hunting. This paper proposes a Weighted ChOA (WChOA) ‎alternative to tackle two main issues that occur in large-scale numerical optimization ‎problems such as low convergence speed and trapping in local optima in solving high-‎dimensional problems. The main difference between the standard ChOA and ‎WChOA is that a position-weighted equation is offered to enhance convergence ‎speed and avoid local optima. Moreover, the balance between exploration and ‎exploitation is carried out in the proposed method that is crucial in the swarm ‎intelligence-based algorithms. The presented WChOA method is evaluated in ‎different conditions to prove that it is the best. For this purpose, a‏ ‏classical set of 30 ‎unimodal, multimodal, and fixed-dimension multimodal benchmark functions is ‎applied to investigate the pros and cons of characteristics of WChOA. Besides, ‎WChOA is tested on the IEEE Congress of Evolutionary Computation benchmark test ‎functions (CECC06, 2019 Competition). To shed more light on probing the ‎performance of WChOA in large-scale numerical optimization and real-world ‎problems, WChOA is examined by 13 high-dimensional and 10 real-world ‎optimization problems. The results show that the WChOA outperforms in terms of ‎convergence speed, the probability of getting stuck in local minimums, exploration, ‎and exploitation compared to state-of-the-art‏ ‏methods in literature such as ChOA, ‎PSO, BBO, WOA, BH, ALO, GA, SCA, and GWO.‎
TECHNOLOGY

