CA recall election: Rep. Nancy Pelosi, London Breed rally in San Francisco for Gov. Gavin Newsom

On the eve of the Gavin Newsom recall election, politicians have been busy across the state and that includes in San Francisco.

Monday night, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor London Breed made a stop at a 'Vote No' campaign location in the Mission District.

"They have been a party of shenanigans that have been very dangerous to our country, to our democracy!" said Speaker Pelosi, who took the offensive against the Republican Party at the event.

"The people will be eloquent and clear, and we will have a great victory for Gavin Newsom tomorrow," said Speaker Pelosi.

Volunteers worked long into the night making calls to try and urge Californians to 'Vote No' on the recall of Gavin Newsom.

"For those of you who were just walking by and thought 'I just wanted to see what was going on,' well you know what was going on? A party is going on, we making phone calls, we want you to vote no on this recall so join the party, join the effort!" said Mayor Breed.

We asked Speaker Pelosi what she would say to those critics who believe some of Governor Newsom's pandemic decisions led to permanent business closures and now empty storefronts.

"A pandemic is not friendly to other living things, businesses, or the rest, but the fact is we had to stop the spread, we had to crush the virus," said Pelosi.

Thoughts echoed by Mayor Breed who says San Francisco has some of the lowest COVID-19 death rates among major U.S. cities due in part to the state and governor's direction during the pandemic.

"There were hard decisions as leaders that we had to make and in making those decisions you know what we did? Something that any one of you would have done. We trusted our public health experts, we trusted the science, we trusted the data," said Breed.