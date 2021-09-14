CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Council Member Van Bramer Wants to Make “Open Culture” Program Permanent

Queens Post
Queens Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4Atk_0bvicZbe00
A February Open Culture performance in Brooklyn (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer wants to make a pandemic-era program that allows performers to host ticketed events on city streets a permanent fixture in the city.

Van Bramer introduced a bill last week to make the temporary “Open Culture” permit program permanent and year-round. The Council’s Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations will be hearing the bill today.

The council member first introduced the program — modeled after the city’s “Open Restaurants” outdoor dining plan — last year when traditional performance venues were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic.

The program — which allows eligible artists to perform ticketed concerts, plays, comedy and other events on city streets and at various public spaces — began in March and is set to expire at the end of next month.

Van Bramer’s bill would extend the program to be year-round and permanent.

The bill also aims to increase the number of streets and outdoor venues where artists are permitted to hold events. The program, in its current form, has a finite list of streets and public spaces—as determined by the Department of Transportation (DOT)–where artists are allowed to perform.

“By making the Open Culture program a permanent fixture in New York City, we will not only provide an additional lifeline for our artists, performers and vital cultural organizations, it will also create an exciting new norm for diverse performances throughout the city,” Van Bramer said.

The legislation would also create a new annual reporting requirement to evaluate the benefits and challenges of the Open Culture program.

The program, Van Bramer said, has become a vital tool for cultural institutions, performance venues, and artists to share their work with the public and earn revenue. About 220 permits have been granted to artists and arts organizations since the program’s inception.

Artists who perform on streets are able to charge patrons for tickets to watch their acts.

“The Open Culture Program has been a much-needed lifeline, not just for the smallest performing arts organizations and the independent artists of this city, but for the communities they serve who find a safe respite, an opportunity for joy and a space for connection through the live arts of the Open Culture Program,” Aimee Todoroff, Managing Director, The League of Independent Theater said.

“It is imperative that the Open Culture Program is made permanent, is expanded, and is supported by robust city funding and outreach.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

De Blasio and Queens Officials Break Ground on New 116th Precinct Stationhouse in Southeast Queens

The city has broken ground on a new NYPD stationhouse in Rosedale and officials were on hand Monday to celebrate the occasion. The stationhouse is going up at 242-40 North Conduit Ave. and will anchor a new precinct—to be called the 116th Precinct—that will serve Rosedale, Laurelton, Springfield Gardens and Floral Park. These neighborhoods have been patrolled by the 105th Precinct that is based in Queens Village.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

City Bans Revel Scooters From Queensboro Bridge: DOT

The New York City Department of Transportation has banned Revel scooters from the Queensboro Bridge, the agency confirmed Monday. The DOT informed the scooter-sharing app that it must end its users’ short-lived access to the bridge following safety concerns. In July, Revel permitted its riders with more than 25 miles...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Queens Post

Weigh in on the Future of Two Publicly Owned Buildings in Western Queens Saturday

An outdoor event that seeks to provide residents with an opportunity to weigh in on the future of two publicly-owned properties in Long Island City will take place Saturday. The event, which will be held at Queensbridge Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., aims to solicit opinions on the fate of the Dept. of Education building on Vernon Boulevard and the city’s sanitation garage on 21st Street.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Moya Announces More Litter Basket Service and Security Cameras to Combat Illegal Dumping in District

Council Member Francisco Moya has secured hundreds of thousands in funding to tackle illegal dumping in his district, he announced Wednesday. Moya has secured $472,000 from the Sanitation Department to increase litter basket service, install security cameras and more to fight illegal dumping across Corona, East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and LeFrak City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Cultural Organizations#Council#Libraries#Open Restaurants#Dot#The Open Culture Program
Queens Post

Several Queens Officials Say Calls to Remove Basement Apartments Are Unrealistic

A group of Queens officials who have lived in basement apartments themselves said Wednesday that calls to remove such units are not realistic. Critics who want the city to crack down on illegal basement apartments and end their use say the units are unsafe and lead to overcrowding. They point to the 11 New Yorkers who died last week when flooding from Hurricane Ida turned their subterranean homes into death traps.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Queens Post

Community Boards Can Continue to Meet Virtually: Gov. Hochul

Community boards can continue to hold their meetings online—at least until January. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law last week that allows boards to hold public meetings and hearings virtually in lieu of the ongoing pandemic. The legislation creates an exception to the state’s Open Meetings Law, which...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

DOT To Start Construction on Bike Boulevard in Sunnyside in September

The Department of Transportation announced today that it will start construction on its 39th Avenue Bike Boulevard in Sunnyside in September. The installation of the bike boulevard will bring significant change to portions of 39th Avenue and Barnett Avenue in Sunnyside. The plan involves converting segments of 39th and Barnett...
TRAFFIC
Queens Post

How to Get Help if Your Home or Business Was Damaged by Ida

The remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled Queens with record-shattering rainfall Wednesday night, resulting in the death of eight residents and flood damage to countless homes and businesses across the borough. The storm turned roadways into rivers, created gushing waterfalls in the subway system and filled apartment buildings and businesses with...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Self-Storage Facility to Replace Astoria Sports Complex

The owner of a sports complex in Astoria — who once dreamed of expanding his property by constructing an indoor soccer field and ice rink — has sold his 38th Street building to a self-storage company. The Astoria Sports Complex, a building located at 34-38 38th St. that houses a...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

TF Cornerstone Extends Affordable Housing Lottery Through Sept. 13

TF Cornerstone has extended the deadline for applicants looking to snag an affordable housing unit in one of its towers on the Long Island City waterfront. The developer announced Tuesday that applications are now being accepted through Sept. 13 to enter the lottery for one of its 534 affordable apartments on offer at 52-03 Center Blvd. The previous deadline was Aug. 31.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
1K+
Followers
637
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy