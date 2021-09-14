CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measles cases reported in 5 people who traveled from Afghanistan to Virginia

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 7 days ago

The Virginia Department of Health has reported five case of measles in the state among people who recently traveled from Afghanistan as part of the U.S. government’s emergency evacuation efforts. The VDH did not say whether the five were refugees or people who were assisting them.

VDH officials now are contacting people in the Central Health Region (which includes Henrico County) and the Northern Health Region who may have been exposed to the people.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have worked with a Richmond-area hospital to identify and notify people who may have been exposed there Sept. 10, though they didn’t identify the hospital.

Additional exposures may have occurred at Fort Pickett in Nottoway County, one of the state sites at which Afghan refugees are being processed as they arrive. On Friday, health departments in Northern Virginia announced that they were working together to identify people who may have been exposed at Dulles International Airport and other locations.

Most Americans are vaccinated against measles as children, which confers lifetime immunity. Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected person.

Parents are urged to make sure children are up to date on their childhood vaccinations. Measles is easily preventable through an effective vaccine given as part of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine series. Two doses are recommended for most people, with the first dose given at age 12 to 15 months and the second prior to kindergarten entry, at age 4 to 6 years.

Measles is common in many parts of the world, including popular tourist destinations. All persons who will be traveling internationally should be evaluated for measles immunity and vaccinated as needed. Infants too young to be vaccinated should avoid travel to areas with measles until they can be vaccinated, according to health officials. Clinicians should keep measles as a possible diagnosis when evaluating individuals who have recently entered or returned to the United States.

Anyone with questions about the measles investigation should contact their local health districts through contact information available at www.vdh.virginia.gov/local-health-districts. For details about measles, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/measles-rubeola/.

Henrico, VA
