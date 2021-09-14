CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Sines and Splines - Variable Projection

By Authors
mathworks.com
 7 days ago

"Modelling Periodic Measurement Data Having a Piecewise Polynomial Trend Using the Method of Variable Projection" by: Johannes Handler, Dimitar Ninevski and Paul O'Leary. This paper presents a method for modelling periodic signals having an aperiodic trend using the method of variable projection. In particular, this paper focuses on using B-Splines to model the a-periodic portion. The MATLAB files presented here implement the numerical testing of the method with specific examples.

www.mathworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
johndcook.com

Integer sines

The following graph plots sin(1), sin(2), sin(3), etc. It is based on a graph I found on page 42 of Analysis by its History by Hairer and Wainer. Here’s the Python code that produced the plot. import matplotlib.pyplot as plt from numpy import arange, sin x = arange(1, 3000) plt.scatter(x,...
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Frequency-Dependent F-Number for CPWC

Frequency-Dependent F-Number for Coherent Plane-Wave Compounding. Simple MATLAB implementation of the frequency-dependent F-number [1] for coherent plane-wave compounding. The F-number significantly reduces image artifacts in all image formation methods using the delay-and-sum (DAS) algorithm, such as. coherent plane-wave compounding [2], or. synthetic aperture imaging [3]. The F-number, for a uniform...
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Voronoi Label N dimensions

Tool for drawing a Voronoi label matrix given a set of centroids. Creates an N-D Voronoi diagram label matrix from input centroid coordinates. May be used directly on pixel coordinate centroids, or used on arbitrary numeric coordinate centroids with args 2-4. Two methods are available:. "coordinates" - uses a compute-...
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sines#Matlab#Inproceedings
TechRepublic

Linux 101: What are environment variables?

Jack Wallen introduces you to Linux environment variables. What are they and how are they set and unset?. How many times have you installed something on Linux, only to find out that you need to set certain environment variables before the installation will work? For me, it happens all the time.
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Conservative regridding

The input data is supposed to represent an integrated or averaged property over a certain interval/range (1D) or area/grid cell (2D). Normal point interpolation results in a change of the total/average and artificially smoothens. The current routine is based also on point interpolation, but iteratively improves conservation of the total/average by nudgding the original data until data is conserved (within numerical accuracy). While the algorithm is very simple, the result is a smooth and results in 100% conservative regridding. In addition, the result matches in most cases the underlying (unknown) finer resolution better than normal interpolation (see examples).
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Small-Peak Suppression with the H-Maxima Transform

Last time, I introduced the idea of a regional maximum. Today, I want to add a concept that makes the regional maximum more useful: suppressing very small local maxima, possibly present only because of noise, that are are unimportant, before identifying the regional maxima. This "small peak suppression" can be accomplished using something called the h-maxima transform. The functions of interest today: imregionalmax, imhmax, imextendedmax, imregionalmin, imhmin, and imextendedmin.
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

MovingAverageFilter​Toolbox

MATLAB GUI to demonstrate the working of a Moving Average Filter. The program will not throw an error if the user clicks on RUN without entering any values since every user input parameter has a default. The number of fields for entering values of amplitude and frequency varies based on...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
mathworks.com

Reinforcement-Learning-Inverted-Pendulum-with-QUBE-Servo2

Reinforcement Learning: training and deploying a policy to control inverted pendulum with QUBE - Servo2. This demo models show how to design inverted pendulum controller with "QUBE - Servo 2" of Quanser. And they also show the workflow of plant modeling, control design, code generation, verification, and deployment. Required Toolboxes.
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

MATLAB Assignments for FEM Course

This is a set of weekly MATLAB assignments walking undergrad and grad students in engineering majors (ME, CEE, AE, etc.) through FEM concepts by practically implementing a complete truss analyzing program in MATLAB. A step-by-step problem description is added for each assignment, and a complete solution is also provided. (The same set of assignemt can also be used in Structural Analysis II courses.)
GEORGIA TECH
mathworks.com

Constrained Optimization Visualization Toolbox

A toolbox for visualizing the graphical approach in solving 2D constrained optimization problems. This toolbox is part of the optimization visualizing series that I developed during the optimization class at Georgia Tech. More details about these toolboxes and packages is presented in this blog post. Particularly, this toolbox can be...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

Polygon Fit Optimization

An interactive (and extremely efficient) demo toolbox solving an interesting, yet challenging, constrained optimization problem. This toolbox is part of the optimization visualizing series that I developed during the optimization class at Georgia Tech. More details about these toolboxes and packages is presented in this blog post. This toolbox provides...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Golden Section Search Optimization

This toolbox provides an interactive visualization of the Golden Section Search (GSS) optimization approach. This toolbox is part of the optimization visualizing series that I developed during the optimization class at Georgia Tech. More details about these toolboxes and packages is presented in this blog post. Have you ever heard...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

FEM Package

A general FEM toolbox to analyze planar (2D) and 3D structures, including trusses, beams, frames, plane stress/strain, and 3D solid structures. The package including a graphical user interface (GUI) and visulization tools to fascilitate modeling and analyzing process. This toolbox can also be employed for educational purposes. Developed by Shahrokh...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Simplex Toolbox

An implementation of the Simplex Tableau algorithm for solving linear programming (LP) problems. This toolbox is part of the optimization visualizing series that I developed during the optimization class at Georgia Tech. More details about these toolboxes and packages is presented in this blog post. Sample run. Install the toolbox...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

Structural_Analysis​_Sample_Codes

A set of MATLAB sample codes to help engineering students (e.g. ME, CEE, AE, etc.), to learn and internalize numerical techniques for anaylizing mechanical structures, including trusses, beams, frames, etc. Developed by Shahrokh Shahi. Georgia Institute of Technology. College of Computing and College of Engineering. 2018-2020. Details:. This repository is...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

PhreeqcMatlab

Documents (work in progress) PhreeqcMatlab is a wrapper for the PhreeqcRM C interface and IPhreeqc. Most of the functions are wrapped, with the exception of MPI function (that I neither use nor know how to wrap). In general, the C++ interface of PhreeqcRM has more functionality and is easier to call. Therefore, I have implemented several classes and functions to make the usage of this package more convenient, similar to its c++ interface and better. All the original PhreeqcRM functions start with RM_. The additional utility functions that I have added do not have this extra RM_.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

showImageThumbnails

ShowImageThumbnails() - Quickly show thumbnail images from a collection of Matlab's built-in image files. showImageThumbnails(imageDir) - search a specified directory to display thumbnail images of image files stored within the directory. showImageThumbnails(imageDir, imageExtensions) - search and display image files from a specific list of image file extensions. [imageNameTable, exclusionTable, fighandles]...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

FEM_Programming_Pro​ject

This is a complete MATLAB project, designed for grad engineering students (e.g. ME, CEE, AE, etc.), to learn and internalize finite element methods through implementing the FEM concepts. This project includes a complete (~30 pages) description and instructions for implementation, the skeleton files, and input file examples. The solutions and an auto-grader code to evaluate the students submissions are also available upon request.
EDUCATION
mathworks.com

Fixed point iteration method

Consider the equation 𝑓 𝑥 = 0 on [𝑎, 𝑏]. The equation can be written as 𝑥 = 𝜙(𝑥), ( 𝜙(𝑥) is called iterative function) Let 𝑥0 be initial approximation for the root, then the first approximation is obtained by 𝑥1 = 𝜙(𝑥0), the successive approximation are given by. 𝑥2...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy