Sines and Splines - Variable Projection

Documents (work in progress) PhreeqcMatlab is a wrapper for the PhreeqcRM C interface and IPhreeqc. Most of the functions are wrapped, with the exception of MPI function (that I neither use nor know how to wrap). In general, the C++ interface of PhreeqcRM has more functionality and is easier to call. Therefore, I have implemented several classes and functions to make the usage of this package more convenient, similar to its c++ interface and better. All the original PhreeqcRM functions start with RM_. The additional utility functions that I have added do not have this extra RM_.

