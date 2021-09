CLARKSBURG, Md. (AP) — Two men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fall from a second-story balcony at a Maryland home, authorities said. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jason Blake said the men fell at a Clarksburg home on Monday morning, taking a section of railing with them to the ground, WUSA-TV reported. One man was flown to a trauma center and the other was taken in an ambulance.

CLARKSBURG, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO