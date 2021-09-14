DEED grants could offer help to area businesses
The Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC) is submitting applications for both programs. “If successful we will have additional resources to provide to businesses to continue their recovery efforts,” HLDC executive director Mary Thompson said. “I think some businesses are still being impacted by the pandemic. The Minnesota Main Street COVID Relief grant is addressing those. They are going to begin accepting applications Sept. 20.www.parkrapidsenterprise.com
