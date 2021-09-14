CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Rapids, MN

DEED grants could offer help to area businesses

By Lorie R. Skarpness
Park Rapids Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC) is submitting applications for both programs. “If successful we will have additional resources to provide to businesses to continue their recovery efforts,” HLDC executive director Mary Thompson said. “I think some businesses are still being impacted by the pandemic. The Minnesota Main Street COVID Relief grant is addressing those. They are going to begin accepting applications Sept. 20.

www.parkrapidsenterprise.com

