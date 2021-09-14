The First Woman to Ever Get a Pilot’s License was from Michigan

With "car" in his last name, how could Wayne Carini not be into cars, and restoration? The host of "Chasing Classic Cars" will be at Gilmore Car Museum on Saturday, which happens to be Ford Model A Day at the museum. That makes it a perfect day for Carini to be there, as on the Chasing Classic Cars Facebook page is a picture of 4 year old Wayne, with his father and mother packing a 1931 Model A and heading to a Model A restorers meet. (And his dad, Bob, was a founder of the group.)

QUINCY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO