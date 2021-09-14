CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen King Just Praised Netflix's Upcoming Horror Show From The Haunting Of Hill House Creator

By Nick Venable
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
While one may not necessarily put Stephen King's advice on high when it comes to fine wines or wireless sound equipment, the prolific author is very obviously a trustworthy source of horror-minded suggestions and recommendations. (Not to mention hard-boiled crime novels and other brainy flights of fancy.) So fans definitely shouldn't sleep on his endorsement for the upcoming Netflix horror series Midnight Mass, as created by the Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor mastermind Mike Flanagan.

