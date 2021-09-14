CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Man Files Complaint Against Restaurant After Server Says Racial Slur

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shawn Bauck told Newsweek that when he complained to the owner of the restaurant in Estes Park, Colorado, the man smirked and did nothing.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 811

Robert Forsyth
7d ago

I do not believe a word of this I hope he has it on his phone recording cuz I don't think any waitress would say something like that nowadays anyhow. he's probably hoping the restaurant will just give him the money he wants instead of going to court.

Reply(105)
110
reelman
7d ago

I am really starting to think this site is amplifying the political and racial divisions.

Reply(32)
123
Wayne
7d ago

yet another black person trying to get some free money. I guarantee you he has said plenty of racial slurs towards whites. and maybe he brought it on himself just to create this issue so that he can sue.

Reply(37)
63
Newsweek

Newsweek

