Black Man Files Complaint Against Restaurant After Server Says Racial Slur
Shawn Bauck told Newsweek that when he complained to the owner of the restaurant in Estes Park, Colorado, the man smirked and did nothing.www.newsweek.com
Shawn Bauck told Newsweek that when he complained to the owner of the restaurant in Estes Park, Colorado, the man smirked and did nothing.www.newsweek.com
I do not believe a word of this I hope he has it on his phone recording cuz I don't think any waitress would say something like that nowadays anyhow. he's probably hoping the restaurant will just give him the money he wants instead of going to court.
I am really starting to think this site is amplifying the political and racial divisions.
yet another black person trying to get some free money. I guarantee you he has said plenty of racial slurs towards whites. and maybe he brought it on himself just to create this issue so that he can sue.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 811