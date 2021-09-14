Black Man Files Complaint Against Restaurant After Server Says Racial Slur

A Black school worker has welcomed the police watchdog’s ruling that he was racially profiled during a police stop and search in May 2020.Dwayne Francis complained after being detained waiting in his car for a post office to open on his way to work.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) opened an investigation and found that one of three Metropolitan Police officers breached “standards of equality and diversity”.Two others who were found to have breached standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity.The three officers asked the 32-year-old to get out of his vehicle in Lewisham, south London, placed him...

SOCIETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO