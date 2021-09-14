CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State offense’s versatility under Mike Yurcich resonates with more ‘fun’ for Parker Washington

STATE COLLEGE — Parker Washington thinks the Penn State offense has shown a decent amount of what it has to offer under first-year coordinator Mike Yurcich through its first two games of the season. Quarterback Sean Clifford has lined up center, three tight ends have lined up on one side of the formation and the Nittany Lions have displayed a variety of looks in their victories over Wisconsin and Ball State.

