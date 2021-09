The federal government is expected to approve the COVID-19 booster shots for some Americans, and Pennsylvania is taking steps to make sure people can get those shots. Acting Pennsylvania Health Secretary Alison Beam signed an order Tuesday requiring vaccine providers to take certain steps to ensure access to the booster shots. The order requires vaccine providers to offer online scheduling for appointments, phone numbers where callers can reach live agents and walk-in appointments where possible, Beam said.

