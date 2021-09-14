JUST PLAIN TALK: You'll never get out of this world alive

A month ago, I would have given our estate plan a C+. That's pretty low because roughly 60% of Americans don't even have a written will, but CFPs don't get graded on the curve. It's improved now; I'd say an A-. More on that later, but it's a misconception that a vast percentage of the population doesn't have a will; everyone has a will. If you die without a will, intestate is the legal term, then state law kicks in and covers you.