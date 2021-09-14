CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Kansas Will Take You To The Original Coronado Heights Ruins

By Courtnie Erickson
Put on your hiking shoes and fill up your water bottle because on our adventure today, we are heading to the beautiful town of Lindsborg . While this area has an interesting history and is certainly worth a day trip (hello, Little Sweden USA!), we are venturing outside of this charming small town to a remarkable place that will take your breath away.

Coronado Heights is a well-known landmark in Kansas due to its fascinating history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLD9t_0bviaYnL00
Steven Rodriguez/Flickr
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmwVM_0bviaYnL00
Doug Neidholdt/AllTrails
This castle was built in 1932 by the Works Progress Administration. This castle sits where Spanish explorer Francisco Vasquez de Coronado allegedly stopped to find cities of gold in the 1500s. Unfortunately, he never found his gold.

While you can drive to Coronado Heights Park and enjoy a day near the castle, it is the trail that you will want to explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auw7p_0bviaYnL00
Olivia Kliewer/AllTrails

The Coronado Heights Park Trail is a beautiful 3.2-mile trail that begins at the base of the castle and winds its way to the top where you can explore Coronado Heights and capture some of the most amazing scenery in the Sunflower State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MP27Q_0bviaYnL00
Delanie Jonson/AllTrails

As you hike, you will trek across various types of terrain including beautiful wooden areas. The thick trees provide ample shade and will keep you cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Quh4C_0bviaYnL00
Cody Kittle/AllTrails

Be prepared as there are some steeper areas to climb including some large rock stairs. Proper hiking shoes and plenty of water is a must.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNtpa_0bviaYnL00
Becky Sanchez/AllTrails

However, the views and the structure itself make this an adventure you won’t want to miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jv74M_0bviaYnL00
Matt Lagaly/AllTrails

To learn more about the Coronado Heights Park Trail, click here.

Have you explored this hiking trail in Kansas before? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments.

If you are looking for another historic stop in Lindsborg, visit Heritage Square , which is home to seven historic buildings including the 1904 Swedish Pavilion.

