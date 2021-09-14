Bon Secours to offer free drive-thru flu shots next Saturday
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Bon Secours will be offering free drive-thru flu shots across Hampton Roads next Saturday.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 Bon Secours will host the drive-thru flu shot clinic at the following locations:
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, 2 Bernardine Dr., Newport News, VA 23602
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High St., Portsmouth, VA 23707
- Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View, 5818 Harbour View Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23435
Masks are required at the clinic.
