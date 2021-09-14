CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Bon Secours to offer free drive-thru flu shots next Saturday

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Bon Secours will be offering free drive-thru flu shots across Hampton Roads next Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 Bon Secours will host the drive-thru flu shot clinic at the following locations:

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, 2 Bernardine Dr., Newport News, VA 23602
  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High St., Portsmouth, VA 23707
  • Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View, 5818 Harbour View Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23435

Masks are required at the clinic.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

