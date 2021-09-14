CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaverton, OR

Beaverton Police Log: Aug. 16-25, 2021

By Beaverton Police Department
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

Over 10 days, calls include: assaulting an officer, a meth bust, and a stolen computer at Outback Steakhouse.

Monday, Aug. 16

Officers arrested a 51-year-old man at the Beaverton Transit Center, 4050 S.W. Lombard Ave., for drinking in public.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on Southwest Hall Boulevard for assault of a public safety officer and aggravated harassment.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for driving while suspended, possession of burglars' tools, theft I and felon in possession of a restricted weapon on Southwest Fifth Street following an attempted catalytic converter theft. A 41-year-old man was also arrested for possession of burglars' tools and theft I at the scene.

Officers arrested a 47-year-old man on Southwest Jenkins Road near Karl Braun Drive for possession of a stolen vehicle, giving false information to law enforcement, failure to display drivers license and on an outstanding felony warrant.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Officers arrested a 63-year-old man on Southwest 160th Avenue for criminal trespass II and offensive littering.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief at Beaverton High School, 13000 S.W. Second St. The premises were tagged with graffiti.

Officers arrested a 61-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine on Southwest 99th Avenue. Close to 20 grams of the illicit drug was seized at the scene.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Officers took a report of a theft at Outback Steakhouse, 11146 S.W. Barnes Road. A computer and documents were stolen.

Officers took a report of an abandoned vehicle on Southwest 152nd Avenue near Southwest Heron Court.

Friday, Aug. 20

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man for driving while using a mobile electronic device on Southwest Canyon Road near Watson Avenue. The man had multiple prior violations for the same infraction.

Officers arrested a 53-year-old man on Southwest Watson Avenue near Canyon Road for felon in possession of a restricted weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and probation violation.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for DUII (alcohol) on Southwest Center Street. The man had two prior convictions for the same offense.

Officers took a report of mail theft on Southwest Whisper Court.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on Southwest 126th Avenue for DUII (alcohol) and reckless driving.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Officers responded to a report of a missing child at a residence in the 1400 block of Southwest 163rd Avenue.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on Southwest Teal Boulevard for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Monday, Aug. 23

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man on Southwest Canyon Road for burglary of a business, criminal mischief I, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest and improper use of 9-1-1.

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Southwest Murray Boulevard.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Officers responded to a report of an overdose on Southwest Kiley Way. Narcan was administered at the scene.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man for robbery III and on multiple outstanding warrants at Fred Meyer, 11425 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy., after he stole a cell phone valued at $1,000.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man for attempting to elude while driving on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Lombard Avenue following a report of reckless driving and a possible mental health situation.

Officers took a report of a theft on Southwest Calico Street. Firearms and jewelry were stolen.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

1946: Safe robbers break into Cecil's Pastime

1926: Man recovering from an accidental self-inflcted gunshot wound to his leg that occurred while sleeping. John Ennis, employee of Tom Hamilton of Ashwood, is bedridden at the home hospital, recovering from a broken bone in his right leg, the result of a gunshot wound, inflicted Friday. It all happened...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland police: 7 shootings in 15 hours

Police release the figures shortly before regional officials are scheduled to discuss gun violence.The Portland Police Bureau responded to seven shootings in almost 15 hours. The shootings were reported from just after 2 a.m. Monday, Sept 20, through Tuesday, Sept. 21. The responses happened shortly before Multnomah County officials were scheduled to announce investments and regional efforts to address gun and community violence. The Thursday, Sept. 23 announcements were expected to be made by Chair Deborah Kafoury, District Attorney Mike Schimdt, Sheriff Mike Reese and others. According to the Portland police bureau, the Enhanced Community Safety Team reported: •...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Sept. 22 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run logs

Medical and fire calls over the past several weeks to the agency that covers the Newberg area. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Brooke Drive, Columbia Street, Brutscher Street, Walnut Avenue, Hayes Street, Crestview Drive, James Street and Blaine Street. TVFR personnel responded to...
NEWBERG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Trespassers set 'devastating' fire at Portland's Elks Lodge

Billy Webb Elks lodge at North Tillamook Street and WIlliams Avenue was damaged by fire on Sept. 11 and now seeks fundingThe historic Billy Webb Elks lodge at North Tillamook Street and Williams Avenue was damaged by fire on Sept. 11. Owners of the historically Black lodge believe trespassers started a fire on the back porch which spread to the ballroom of the 3,500 square foot building. The Lodge Exalted Ruler, Louis McLemore, estimates that between maintenance, general overhead, and insurance premiums, it costs $100,000 a year to keep the lodge at 6 N. Tillamook Street open and operational. Insurance...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Judge: Portland Police violated law by filming protesters

Court ruling in ACLU lawsuit finds police videos amounted to illegal surveillance during protests. A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge ruled Monday, Sept. 20 that Portland police officers' filming and live streaming at protest events in 2020 violated Oregon law. The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon filed a lawsuit...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Sept. 22 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Former Scappoose police chief leaves department

Norm Miller leaves police department two weeks after demotion from police chief to officer. Former Scappoose police chief Norm Miller has resigned from the department, effective last Monday, Sept. 13, after initially demoting to an officer position last month. After members of the police department's union issued a vote of...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy