Beaverton Police Log: Aug. 16-25, 2021

Over 10 days, calls include: assaulting an officer, a meth bust, and a stolen computer at Outback Steakhouse.

Monday, Aug. 16

Officers arrested a 51-year-old man at the Beaverton Transit Center, 4050 S.W. Lombard Ave., for drinking in public.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on Southwest Hall Boulevard for assault of a public safety officer and aggravated harassment.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for driving while suspended, possession of burglars' tools, theft I and felon in possession of a restricted weapon on Southwest Fifth Street following an attempted catalytic converter theft. A 41-year-old man was also arrested for possession of burglars' tools and theft I at the scene.

Officers arrested a 47-year-old man on Southwest Jenkins Road near Karl Braun Drive for possession of a stolen vehicle, giving false information to law enforcement, failure to display drivers license and on an outstanding felony warrant.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Officers arrested a 63-year-old man on Southwest 160th Avenue for criminal trespass II and offensive littering.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief at Beaverton High School, 13000 S.W. Second St. The premises were tagged with graffiti.

Officers arrested a 61-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine on Southwest 99th Avenue. Close to 20 grams of the illicit drug was seized at the scene.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Officers took a report of a theft at Outback Steakhouse, 11146 S.W. Barnes Road. A computer and documents were stolen.

Officers took a report of an abandoned vehicle on Southwest 152nd Avenue near Southwest Heron Court.

Friday, Aug. 20

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man for driving while using a mobile electronic device on Southwest Canyon Road near Watson Avenue. The man had multiple prior violations for the same infraction.

Officers arrested a 53-year-old man on Southwest Watson Avenue near Canyon Road for felon in possession of a restricted weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and probation violation.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for DUII (alcohol) on Southwest Center Street. The man had two prior convictions for the same offense.

Officers took a report of mail theft on Southwest Whisper Court.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on Southwest 126th Avenue for DUII (alcohol) and reckless driving.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Officers responded to a report of a missing child at a residence in the 1400 block of Southwest 163rd Avenue.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on Southwest Teal Boulevard for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Monday, Aug. 23

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man on Southwest Canyon Road for burglary of a business, criminal mischief I, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest and improper use of 9-1-1.

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Southwest Murray Boulevard.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Officers responded to a report of an overdose on Southwest Kiley Way. Narcan was administered at the scene.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man for robbery III and on multiple outstanding warrants at Fred Meyer, 11425 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy., after he stole a cell phone valued at $1,000.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man for attempting to elude while driving on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Lombard Avenue following a report of reckless driving and a possible mental health situation.

Officers took a report of a theft on Southwest Calico Street. Firearms and jewelry were stolen.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.