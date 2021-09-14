Forest Grove Police Log: Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2021

This week's calls include: a dubious 'emergency,' an alarming rock, and a laser beam on Highway 47.

Friday, Aug. 27

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said a man stole several items from a carport. The description of the individual matched a suspect description in multiple other thefts in the area. The man was found and arrested on numerous charges, including theft, trespass, and violation of release agreement.

Officers took a report from a resident who said their truck was broken into and numerous tools had been stolen. Many similar reports have been received over the last several weeks.

A night shift officer stopped a motorist traveling at a very high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood. The driver, whom police determined to be under the influence, advised they were hurrying home because their child was having a medical emergency. Officers and medics responded to the residence and found the adult child was fine and in no need of assistance. The driver was ultimately arrested for DUII.

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said a family member had left and not returned home for an extended period. Law enforcement, familiar with the individual, were able to locate him at a shopping center. He was given a ride home.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Officers responded to a report that two juveniles found a gun at the bottom of Council Creek. After braving the fierce currents, they located a rock which sort of looked like a gun. The stone was left unturned.

A patrol officer spotted a man known to have an outstanding felony warrant walking near the area of the previous fishing expedition. He was arrested and transported to jail.

Officers took a report from a resident who said their apartment had been broken into while they were on vacation two weeks prior but stated only a bottle of liquor had been taken. The case is under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of approximately 100 people having a loud party at a neighborhood residence. A large group of revelers was found, primarily university students. They were notified of the complaint and educated on noise ordinances. They agreed to shut the party down for the night.

Sunday, Aug. 29

A night shift officer stopped a motorist for expired tags and found the passenger had two outstanding warrants from another county. The passenger was arrested.

Officers responded to a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle parked on a residential street for an extended period. Following contact, an adult and two juveniles were found smoking marijuana. The juveniles were cited for minor in possession.

Officers conducted a welfare check on a man sleeping in the grass near a restaurant. He advised he was fine, just napping.

Monday, Aug. 30

Officers responded to a report from parents who said their son's cell phone had been stolen and they were able to track it to an area near a park. The allegedly stolen phone was found but upon further investigation it was learned he had simply lost the device and no actual theft had occurred.

Officers responded to a report from a fast-food restaurant employee who said a man was screaming and banging on the doors, demanding his money back. The man was gone prior to arrival however it was learned he was upset because his order was wrong. There was no damage to the building, and it was determined no crime had been committed.

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said they were accosted by two aggressive panhandlers near a store. No one matching their descriptions was found in the area.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an apartment complex. An unknown person broke into several storage units at the site and multiple residents had items stolen. The case is under investigation.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of Cedar Street and the driver appeared disoriented. Following an extensive search of the area no vehicles matching the description were found.

While on patrol, a night shift officer saw a strange green light shining down Elm Street across Highway 47. Using some super-sleuthing, the source was determined to be a group of youths playing with a laser. There was no crime or paranormal activity.

Officers responded to a marijuana grow facility where an alarm had been tripped late at night. Following a perimeter check no evidence of entry was found.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

A man came into the police station to express very passionate thoughts about women who drink while pregnant. On further inquiry, the man explained he did not have a specific woman in mind, just strong opinions on the topic in general.

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said their vehicle was stolen from a park shortly after arriving. Following an area check the vehicle was found parked on the opposite side of the block. It was determined there was no crime.

Officers arrested a man who was at a property from which he had been ordered by the court not to return. He was transported to jail.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on a residential street late at night. The driver, a resident of the neighborhood, had just escaped to his car to enjoy a cigarette. It was determined there was no crime.

Thursday, Sept. 2

A patrol officer stopped a motorist on Maple Street for a traffic violation. The driver had a suspended license and the passenger, who initially provided false identification, had multiple outstanding warrants. The driver was cited, and the passenger was arrested and transported to jail.

Officers responded to a report of two individuals who may be of interest to law enforcement hiding in a vacant apartment. The individuals were of interest on account of having outstanding warrants. They were both arrested and transported to jail.

Officers responded to a report of a theft of several large aluminum poles. The case is under investigation.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

