CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pontiac, MI

Everything you need to know about Motor Bella, a 6-day auto show coming to Pontiac

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3XcB_0bviZt1b00

Motor Bella, a six-day experiential auto show, is just weeks away from its debut at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association says the outdoor event, which is powered by the North American International Auto Show, will have more than 400 vehicles on display, ride-and-drive opportunities and a showcase of next-generation mobility.

The event will run September 21 through September 26. Motor Bella will also feature new product debuts and hold the 2022 semifinalist announcement for The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year.

WXYZ-TV Channel 7 will be broadcasting a Motor Bella Special live from the M1 Concourse on September 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A Motor Bella app will also be launched soon, providing visitors with maps, exhibitor info, schedules and more.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Here’s what the organizers say you can expect:

Activating People in the Product

Motor Bella is all about putting people in product, from EVs and SUVs to trucks and beyond. Look for ride experiences and activations from Ford, Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Audi, including:

· Adrenaline-pumping hot lap rides with professional drivers conducted non-stop on the KeyBank Track

· Street course test drives provided down historic Woodward Avenue in futuristic EV vehicles

· 3 ride activations by Ford featuring the F-150, Bronco and Mach-E

· 2 separate off-road track activations from Stellantis featuring Jeep and Ram TRX

From Family Vehicles to Exotics and More

Whether shopping for a new vehicle, checking out auto eye candy or getting a glimpse of tomorrow’s technology, there’ll be no shortage of product at Motor Bella.

· Over 400 cars, trucks and utility vehicles displayed over 87 acres

· 39 auto brands represented

· Ford to reveal a new product

· Toyota to unveil new products and display an array of product made in the USA. Toyota will also be conducting on-track demonstrations featuring several classic, modified and track-proven vehicles

· General Motors to showcase the company’s rich motorsports legacy alongside current and future electrified product innovations, including the all-new Hummer EV

· 25+ of the world’s most ultra-luxury, performance and exotic vehicles, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and McLaren, on display at The Gallery, presented by Delta Air Lines and PNC Bank. For the first time ever, The Gallery vehicles will be on full display for the entire public to see

· 10+ trackside global auto supplier displays highlighting future technologies

· AISIN’s sponsored #61 Toyota Supra together with one of NASCAR’s youngest, winningest racers, Austin Hill, onsite Sept. 21 and 22

A Source for Compelling Content

Motor Bella will feature new product announcements, innovative startup technologies and a preview of the reimagined 21 st century auto show experience.

· Multiple new product debuts

· OEM and supplier press conferences

· Debuts and press events will take place on the KeyBank Track with grandstand viewing

· 600+ media and growing from 25 states and 12 countries attending and hosted by Michelin in the newly opened M1 Concourse Event Center

AutoMobili-D: A Technology Showcase

Presented by the MEDC, AutoMobili-D will bring the latest mobility innovations and mobility-themed content to Motor Bella’s Press and Industry Days (Sept. 21-22).

· 25,000-square-foot pavilion showcasing next-generation technology exhibits and startup displays

· Nearly 80 AutoMobili-D displays , including 36 emerging startup exhibits

· Two full days of programming on the Motor Bella main stage and at M1 Concourse Event Center

· Concourse Event Center presentations, sponsored by Autodesk with a MAHLE hospitality area for attendees both days

· 80+ speakers slated to participate in panel discussions and symposiums

· Robust mobility-themed content – topics ranging from “EVolution at the Speed of Thought,” to “Big Data’s Effect on the In-Vehicle Experience” to “Racing to the Factory of the Future”

· MEDC Match Meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 21, providing AutoMobili-D startups new opportunities for business development

· New mobility technologies from leading universities in the U.S. and Canada to be showcased as part of Magna International’s university community

· Startup Pitch Competition for the AutoMobili-D startup community on Wednesday, Sept. 22, presented by the Global Automotive & Mobility Innovation Challenge, with media and industry executives in attendance voting for their favorite technology “elevator pitch”

Events at Motor Bella

Significant industry, private and even school events are scheduled to take place at Motor Bella.

· The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) announces its 2022 Award Semifinalists on Tuesday, Sept. 21

· General Motors will host a media luncheon and panel discussion on the legacy, and the future of racing and motorsports

· The 14 th annual EyesOn Design Awards, presented by the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology, a division of the Henry Ford Health System Department of Ophthalmology, is Tuesday, Sept. 21

· The Society of Automotive Analysts holds its networking breakfast followed by insights from industry experts on Wednesday, Sept. 22

· The Detroit News brings 100 car enthusiasts to Motor Bella on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to preview the event and select its Detroit News 2021 Readers Choice Awards

· Motor Bella K-12 Field Trip Days offer chaperoned students the chance to experience the world of mobility on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

· Private hosting in onsite owner-garages is planned, providing invitation-only “sneak peeks” of vehicle design and technology developments

Cars for a Cause

Motor Bella will be the backdrop for several charitable vehicle giveaways, including a collection of classic Corvettes, a 2019 Saleen Mustang and a classic Ferrari Spider.

· Corvette Heroes – The Lost Corvettes will have a 6,000-square-foot space at Motor Bella, displaying 12 refurbished classic Corvettes (1953-1989), originally from what is also known as the Peter Max collection. The group is holding a national sweepstakes to give away all 36 cars from the collection to raise funds to benefit the Stand for the Troops non-profit charity. Six winners – each of whom is either a veteran or comes from a family of veterans – will be awarded their cars at Motor Bella on Friday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.

· America’s Automotive Trust will draw the winning entry in their sweepstakes for the one-off, personal 2019 Saleen Mustang S302 Black Label of legendary high-performance vehicle manufacturer Steve Saleen, at Motor Bella on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The sweepstakes benefits the non-profit’s preservation of America’s automotive heritage.

· The Gallery will feature a classic 1997 Ferrari F355 Spider in its luxury lineup, a vehicle being raffled off at the 6 th Annual Uncork for a Cure hosted by Cauley Ferrari in November. The raffle benefits the Dynami Foundation’s breast cancer research.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MotorAuthority

2023 Ford Ranger, 2022 VW Amarok, 2022 Lotus Emira GT4: Today's Car News

Ford engineers are putting the final touches on a redesigned Ranger due for a reveal later in 2021. A new video is out showing prototypes being put through their paces on some harsh terrain. Volkswagen will use the upcoming Ranger as the basis for a redesigned Amarok. The new Amarok...
CARS
dbusiness.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Makes Auto Show Debut at Motor Bella

The 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup, introduced Sunday in Texas, is making its auto show debut this week during Motor Bella at M1 Concourse. The announcement was made during a press briefing this morning at the Pontiac facility. “We’re excited to show the all-new 2022 Tundra in person for the first...
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pontiac, MI
Cars
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Pontiac, MI
nbc25news.com

MOTOR BELLA: Ford introduces updated Expedition at outdoor auto show

PONTIAC, MI-- For the first time in more than two years, an auto show is happening in Michigan. Motor Bella is now underway at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, just north of Detroit. Motor Bella is an outdoor setup that not only features vehicles on display, it also features vehicles attendees can drive or ride in.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Motor#Design And Technology#Wxyz Tv Channel 7#Evs#Jeep#Ram#Dodge#The Keybank Track#Bronco#Stellantis#Hummer Ev#Ferrari#Maserati#Rolls Royce#Mclaren#Delta Air Lines#Pnc Bank#Aisin#Oem#Michelin
SFGate

In Two Years, This Truck Brand Went From 21st to 1st in JD Power Quality Rankings

Every year, market research firm J.D. Power releases something called the Initial Quality Study. It’s one way of demonstrating the caliber of brand-new, off-the-lot vehicles from top automakers by measuring how many problems drivers experience during the first 90 days of ownership. Some brands are consistently near the top (in the last decade, Lexus has only fallen out of the top 10 twice and below the industry average once), others are consistently near the bottom (like Land Rover, which came in 27th out of 32 this year and is infamous for quality control issues).
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

These are GM’s Ultium EV motors to take on Ford, Tesla and the rest

GM has been talking up its Ultium battery tech for some time now, but today it’s the turn of the Ultium electric motors to get the spotlight. Three different in-house designs have been unveiled by General Motors President Mark Reuss this morning, under the Ultium Drive umbrella, with an interchangeable strategy that allows the automaker’s EVs to combine as many as three in one vehicle.
CARS
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Richard Buckley Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Internationally renowned fashion journalist Richard Buckley died at on September 19 at age 72, per TMZ. Buckley is survived by his husband of 32 years, legendary fashion designer Tom Ford, and their son Alexander John Buckley Ford. Ford's representatives released a statement about Buckley's passing, stating, "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side," the reps said, per People. "He died of natural causes after a long illness."
BEAUTY & FASHION
topgear.com

Rolls-Royce has made a 300mph electric jet

Spirit of Innovation aircraft flies for an entire 15 minutes ahead of a world record attempt. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ever heard anyone say that ‘planes will never be electric’ before reeling off phrases like...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce’s New All-Electric Plane Just Completed Its First Flight

It took over two years, but Rolls-Royce’s first electric plane is finally ready for the skies. The all-electric plane built by the British aerospace company—which was once related to the famed automaker but is now a separate entity—completed its maiden flight last week in the UK. The Spirit of Innovation flew for 15 minutes, marking the beginning of an extensive testing process that will include an attempt at a new world speed record. The single-seat plane took off from the UK Ministry of Defense’s Boscombe Down testing facility in Wiltshire, England on Wednesday, according to a press release. During the 15-minute flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy