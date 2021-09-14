CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Governor Newsom recall election in California: Who are the candidates, how does it work — and all your other questions answered

By Adam Brewster, Aaron Navarro
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats dominate politics in California and no Republican has won statewide since 2006. But the upcoming recall election on September 14 is presenting a serious political challenge to Governor Gavin Newsom. President Joe Biden campaigned on the eve of the polls opening for the governor in Long Beach, California. Days earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris also traveled to the state to campaign with Newsom.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Republican Dean Heller announces run for governor of Nevada

Republican Dean Heller announced plans to run for governor in Nevada declaring Monday that he would oppose government mandates on masks and vaccines and tighten voting laws if elected to lead the battleground state.Heller has historically positioned himself as a moderate and drawn attention for clashes with former President Donald Trump His Monday remarks — including those in support of voter ID laws and a new Texas law restricting abortions — signal his preparedness to push issues galvanizing the Republican base.In a converted warehouse where he worked during his youth that now serves as an office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
News Channel Nebraska

Amid confusion over California's two-question recall ballot, Newsom's strategy frustrates some other Democratic candidates

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his allies have spent the past few weeks ahead of Tuesday's recall making one direct pitch to Democratic voters -- "Vote no and go" -- asking them to vote "no" on ousting Newsom and send their ballots back without bothering to answer the second question about whom they would like to replace him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Cruz Bustamante
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kevin Faulconer
Person
Gavin Newsom
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Quietly Passes SB 4 and This is What You Need to Know

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sign Another BillPhoto by Heather Mount on Unsplash. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott signed a new bill in Austin that adds more restrictions and increases penalties to those doctors using abortion-inducing medication. The new bill, Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), prevents physicians or providers from giving women abortion-inducing drugs after seven weeks of pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration requirement was 10 weeks.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recall Election#Democrats#Democratic#Reform California#French Laundry#State#Political Data Inc#Republicans#No Party Preference#Green Party#Libertarian#The U S Senate#The Democratic Party#Independents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Riley Blue

3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods To Avoid In San Jose, CA

San Jose has a population of 1.028 million and very high crime rates. For violent crime, it is at 25.0, higher than the United States average of 22.7, while property crime is at 36.5, higher than the US average of 35.4. These statistics show why these three neighborhoods are dangerous to live in or visit.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy