6 signs it's time to quit your job

When it comes to the workplace, it looks like the older generations are here to stay, but the same cannot be said for millennials and Gen Z who are apparently more like to quit their job.According to Amdocs, 19 per cent of surveyed workers left or considered leaving a job in the last year. However, 27 per cent of millennials and 31 per cent of people from Gen Z have stated this, compared to just 13 per cent of boomers. At the same time, more than two in five (or 45 per cent) of Gen Xers say they’re...

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 16 HOURS AGO