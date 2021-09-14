Wu-Tang's RZA talks physical, emotional and spiritual evolution

A show detailing the start of the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan is coming back to Hulu this week. The second season of the series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” premieres on the streaming service Wednesday, Sept. 8. The first season of the show described how the group got together, including the origin story of Bobby Diggz aka RZA. In the second season, according to RZA, the series will delve into how the group created one of its most popular albums “36 Chambers” and all the success that came with its release.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO