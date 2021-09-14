Wu-Tang's RZA talks physical, emotional and spiritual evolution
On screen and off, the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA is opening up about how his career has unfolded and how he's evolved as a man. Quick recap of how the Wu-Tang Clan came to be: The group, which hails from Staten Island, includes original members RZA, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa. Rza (Robert Diggs) founded the group in the early '90s after deciding he wanted a life in music and not on the streets.www.wthitv.com
