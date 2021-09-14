CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to reopen 1,400 family reunification cases involving minors

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States will reopen 1,400 requested family reunification cases involving minors from Central America, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

Related
newsantaana.com

The U.S. Family Reunification Task Force launches a website to reunify immigrant families

WASHINGTON – President Biden’s Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families launched a registration website for separated families to self-identify, reunify in the United States, and receive support services. Together.gov and Juntos.gov will help the Task Force identify and reunite families who were separated by the United States government between January 20, 2017 and January 20, 2021. The International Organization for Migration will work with the Task Force to support these efforts.
Metro International

U.S. allows fresh applications for reunification cases for migrant minors

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The United States has began accepting new applications for a migration program revived by the Biden Administration, offering an opportunity for Central American migrants to reunite with their children legally, the State Department said on Tuesday. The Central American Minors (CAM) program allowed children fleeing violence in...
Gephardt Daily

Biden expands program to reunite Central American minors with parents in U.S.

Sept. 14 (UPI) — The Biden administration announced Monday that starting Tuesday it will accept new applications to bring minors from Central American countries into the United States as it seeks to expand an Obama-era program that was shuttered under former President Donald Trump. “We are firmly committed to welcoming...
wsgw.com

U.S. reopens immigration program for Central American children

The U.S. government this week will start accepting new applications for an Obama-era immigration policy that allows some U.S.-based parents to bring their children from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to the country legally, the Biden administration announced Monday. The acceptance of new petitions, set to begin Tuesday, will mark...
