CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

FBI Searching for Sherman Bank Robbery Suspect

wlds.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Marshals and the FBI are now on the look out for a woman who robbed a bank on Illinois Route 29 in Sherman yesterday afternoon. According to several Springfield media outlets, a short, white female with pink hair wearing a mask and a plaid shirt walked into the Alliance Community Bank at located at 5530 North Street on Route 29 carrying a box at approximately 2:30PM. She allegedly told bank tellers that the box contained a bomb.

wlds.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
City
Sherman, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Haitian migrants flown from border as pressure builds on Biden

CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States were on Wednesday preparing to fly more Haitian migrants away from chaotic U.S.-Mexico border camps, as pressure mounted on U.S. President Joe Biden to stop expulsions of Haitians to their poor, disaster-hit homeland. U.S. authorities have deported more...
IMMIGRATION
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sherman Bank Robbery#Illinois Route 29#State Bomb Squad#The Illinois State Police
CNN

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Monday tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine works well in children ages 5 to 11. It's now discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is also on the board of Pfizer who may not have direct knowledge but who certainly has the basis to make an informed guess, says kids 5 and older could be getting Covid-19 shots by the end of October.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy