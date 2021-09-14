FBI Searching for Sherman Bank Robbery Suspect
U.S. Marshals and the FBI are now on the look out for a woman who robbed a bank on Illinois Route 29 in Sherman yesterday afternoon. According to several Springfield media outlets, a short, white female with pink hair wearing a mask and a plaid shirt walked into the Alliance Community Bank at located at 5530 North Street on Route 29 carrying a box at approximately 2:30PM. She allegedly told bank tellers that the box contained a bomb.wlds.com
