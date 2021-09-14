Chicago White Sox reinstate Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito from injured list

The Chicago White Sox reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson and right-hander Lucas Giolito from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday night’s series opener with the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Giolito (9-9, 3.69 ERA) will make his first start since Aug. 31 when he takes the mound on Tuesday opposite right-hander Packy Naughton (0-1, 2.57 ERA).

Giolito, 27, was out with a strained left hamstring. He ranks fifth in the American League in both strikeouts (180) and WHIP (1.11).

Anderson, 28, has been sidelined since Aug. 28, also with a left hamstring strain. The 2021 All-Star is batting .302 with 26 doubles, 14 homers, 53 RBIs and 17 steals in 108 games this season.

The AL Central-leading White Sox also recalled catcher Zack Collins from Triple-A Charlotte and placed rookie outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation. Infielder Danny Mendick and catcher Seby Zavala were optioned to Charlotte.

Vaughn, 23, has not played since Thursday. He is hitting .240 with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 RBIs in 120 games in 2021. He ranks among the AL rookie leaders in doubles (tied for second), extra-base hits (sixth), home runs (seventh) and RBIs (seventh).



