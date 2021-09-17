Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Stealing Clothing From Suffolk County Store
Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a woman accused of stealing clothing from a Long Island store.
At about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, a woman stole more than $100 worth of clothing from a JCPenney in Bay Shore, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
Authorities said the store is located in the Westfield South Shore Mall.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
