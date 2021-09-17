CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Stealing Clothing From Suffolk County Store

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmrML_0bviXovc00
  • 34-Year-Old Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Dump Truck On Suf…
  • Man, Three Women Wanted For Stealing From Suffolk Store, Police…
  • Authorities Continue Search For Man Accused Of Committing Lewd …

Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a woman accused of stealing clothing from a Long Island store.

At about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, a woman stole more than $100 worth of clothing from a JCPenney in Bay Shore, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said the store is located in the Westfield South Shore Mall.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Voice

Nassau County Man Accused Of Entering Parked Vehicles

A 35-year-old man was arrested for larceny after allegedly entering other people's parked vehicles on Long Island.Georgiy Fayziyev, of the hamlet of Lakeview in Hempstead, was arrested for the incident that occurred in Garden City South at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to the Nassau Cou…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bay Shore, NY
City
Westfield, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Clothing#Crime Stoppers#Long Island
Daily Voice

Missing Suffolk County Cousins Found Safe, Unharmed

A pair of Long Island cousins who were reported missing have been located safe and unharmed, police announced.The Missing Persons Clearinghouse issued an alert earlier this week for the two teenage family members who had not been seen for several days and were expected to be traveling together.Orig…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
132K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy