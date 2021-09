The Detroit Pistons had the 10th best defense in the NBA last season in terms of points allowed per game and will be trying to build on that strength. The Pistons may not have many great shooters, but they do have a lot of guys who can defend, which is a smart way to build a team, as all of the top squads in the NBA last season were among the league-leaders in defense.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO