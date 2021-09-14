ICC Approves Settlement Agreement With Star Energy Partners, Provides $300,000 In Customer Relief
CHICAGO – The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a settlement and release agreement under which Star Energy Partners, LLC, an alternative electric retail supplier, has agreed to pay a total of $300,000 in refunds to customers and energy assistance for low-income residents. Star Energy ("Star") also entered into a Commission Compliance Plan as part of the settlement, which includes an agreement to conduct no sales, marketing, or enrollments in Illinois for two
