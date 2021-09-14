ICC Approves Settlement Agreement With Star Energy Partners, Provides $300,000 In Customer Relief

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is on track to achieve its goal of sourcing 100% renewable electricity across its direct operations in North America by 2021. The athletic apparel retailer and Enel Green Power North America have signed a 15-megawatt virtual power purchase agreement for renewable energy from Enel’s Azure Sky wind project. Through the VPPA, Lululemon will meet its renewable energy goals by aggregating the electricity load across 100% of its 380 company-operated stores, six offices and five distribution centers in North America and purchasing wind energy equivalent to the electricity needs of its operational footprint.

