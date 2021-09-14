Luna County Teen Court brings community together on 20th anniversary of 9/11
DEMING – Saturday’s 9/11 tribute went from pride and joy to a ceremony of solemn remembrance. Through a collaboration from community organizations and a grant from the Global Youth Justice Organization in tandem with AmeriCorps, Luna County Teen Court came up with the idea to support Juvenile Justice/Peer Jury programs in organizing and hosting a 9/11 20th Anniversary; “Day of Remembrance.” Event.www.demingheadlight.com
