Around the Farm 9/13/21: DSL Indians Can’t Dodge Dodgers

By Tony Lastoria
indiansbaseballinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACL – Indians 3, Giants Black 6. Austin Aldeano (DSL Red, SP): 4 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB – While Aldeano did allow his first walk of the season in a recent appearance, he didn’t add to that total of one yesterday as he had another scoreless start for team Red. He scattered six hits with a single in the first, single and double in the second, two singles in the third and another single in the fourth. He struck out three in his final two innings giving him 27 K’s to one walk this year with six earned runs allowed in 31.2 innings.

