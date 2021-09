Four companies have been fined half a million pounds for sending enough nuisance texts and emails to message every person in the UK more than five times each.The Information Commissioner’s Office said that it had fined We Buy Any Car £200,000 for sending 191 million emails and 3.6 million nuisance texts.Saga Services Ltd and Saga Personal Finance, both parts of the cruise ship group, were slapped with £150,000 and £75,000 fines.Between them they had instigated more than 157 million emails, the ICO said.Sports Direct was fined £70,000 for sending 2.5 million emails.None of the companies had gained permission to send...

