Christopher Nolan Making Film About Development of Atomic Bomb for Universal

By Brent Lang
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Nolan’s World War II film about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb will be made by Universal Studios, marking the first time in nearly two decades that the director has not filmed a movie for Warner Bros. The director had been talking to several studios...

www.seattlepi.com

Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Debuts Internationally With $36 Million

“Dune,” the dazzling big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, ignited the international box office in its debut, collecting $35.8 million from 24 overseas markets. It’s a promising start given the hobbled state of moviegoing in many foreign territories amid the pandemic. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, “Dune” ranked No. 1 in most international markets and had the strongest turnout in Russia with $7.6 million from 2,100 screens, followed by France ($7.5 million from 892 screens), Germany ($4.9 million from 900 screens) and Italy ($2.6 million from 740 screens). Given its ambitious special...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Underground Railroad’ Shut Out at the Emmys, as TV Academy Snubs Barry Jenkins’ Masterpiece

“The Underground Railroad” has been shut out of the 2021 Emmy Awards. After receiving seven nominations, including recognition for showrunner Barry Jenkins (Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series) and the series overall (Outstanding Limited Series), the Amazon Prime Video original lost all seven categories over two weekends of Emmy presentations. Competition was fierce, among limited series in particular. “WandaVision,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown,” and “I May Destroy You” all earned more nominations than “The Underground Railroad,” and they all earned at least one trophy. Many considered the Limited Series categories to be the most competitive, meaning certain programs would...
TV SERIES
NME

Christopher Nolan’s next film is a WWII drama with Cillian Murphy

Christopher Nolan’s next film will be a World War II drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer, according to reports. The director, who previously tackled the time period in 2017’s Dunkirk, is set to make a film about the physicist’s role in the development of the atom bomb during WWII. According to...
MOVIES
/Film

Christopher Nolan's Next Project Will Tackle J. Robert Oppenheimer And The A-Bomb

Big news, Nolanites: Christopher Nolan is lining up his next film and now we know what it will be about. The director of "Memento" and "The Dark Knight" trilogy is shopping his latest script around Tinseltown, and in a move that should surprise no one, he's looking to movie studios outside his usual sandbox of Warner Bros.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Christopher Nolan shopping World War II atomic bomb movie around Hollywood

It’s a rather strange situation when the big news about a new Christopher Nolan project isn’t the movie itself, but rather the fact that the filmmaker is currently shopping said project around the major Hollywood studios as his long tenure at Warner Bros. looks to have come to an end.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Ruling Box Office In Third Weekend With $21M+ – Sunday Update

Sunday AM Writethru: After Saturday post  Any doubts about the health of the overall domestic box office continue to wane. Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings reigns atop in its third weekend with $21.7M, the second-best third weekend result for a September release after Warner Bros.’ It ($29.75M). That’s a great -37% hold after a Friday of $5.8M, -40%, and the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed feature looks to stand by EOD Sunday at $176.9M. Shang-Chi is currently the second highest grossing Hollywood movie during the pandemic after Black Widow ($183.2M), however, don’t worry; the Simu Liu movie will topple the Scarlett Johansson MCU film for that title...
MOVIES
Fandango

This Week in Movie News: Christopher Nolan to Depict Atom Bomb Origins, Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson to Star in ‘Haunted Mansion’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Christopher Nolan goes atomic: Tenet and The Dark Knight filmmaker Christopher Nolan is developing his next movie, and like Dunkirk, this one will also involve World War II. According to Deadline, the writer/director will depict the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the atom bomb. Nolan regular Cillian Murphy (since debuting as The Scarecrow in Batman Begins) is rumored to be involved, possibly as Oppenheimer, but the project is still in early stages. Currently, Nolan is talking with all the major studios in Hollywood, including Sony, Universal, Paramount and his usual production home of Warner Bros. about making it.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Christopher Nolan Takes His Oppenheimer Film To The Open Market

Director Christopher Nolan is currently taking meetings with Hollywood studios about his next film. The plot is said to focus on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who played a major role in the creation of atom bomb during World War II. It’s the first time since 2002 that Nolan hasn’t...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Disney Owned 60 Percent of the Weekend Box Office as ‘Shang-Chi’ Broke a Record

If you seek evidence that theaters are well on the way to recovery, look no further than Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Free Guy.” They continue to thrive, while Warner Bros.’ “Dune” opened well in its initial foreign territories. If you suspect that exhibition issues abound, this weekend saw three new adult-oriented releases, led by Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho,” all of which had weak or worse domestic debuts. “Shang-Chi” was a dominant #1 in its third weekend and broke a record, however obscure: At just under $22 million, it is the best-ever gross for the third weekend...
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso Upped to President of Physical and Post Production, VFX and Animation

Stalwart Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has been promoted to president of physical and post production, visual effects, and animation production. The 15-year veteran will oversee those departments across all Marvel film and series efforts. She was promoted from executive vice president and continues to report to Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito. “Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first ‘Iron Man,’” said Marvel Studios president and chief creative officer Kevin Feige and D’Esposito in a joint statement “She is one of the most dynamic, candid and accessible executives in the industry and we’re thrilled...
BUSINESS
seattlepi.com

La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma, Sayaka Board Fantasy Crime Thriller 'A Whale,' Latido Films to Sell (EXCLUSIVE)

French genre specialists La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma (“The Heiresses”) and Basque indie label Sayaka Producciones (“70 Big Ones”) have joined previously announced producers Sr. & Sra. – an up-and-coming San Sebastian-based production house owned by Moreno and producer-director Leire Apellániz – on director Pablo Hernando’s (“Berserker”) genre thriller “A Whale.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Middle Man’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

Don’t be surprised if you feel disoriented watching Bent Hamer’s dark, absurdist comedy, which recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The director-screenwriter is Norwegian, adapting a book written by a Norwegian-Danish author. The cast includes European and Canadian actors speaking English with varied accents, and although the shooting locations were Canada and Germany, the action takes place in a small town somewhere in the American Rust Belt. The deadpan tone is redolent of the work of many Scandinavian filmmakers, including Aki Kaurismaki and Roy Andersson. The resultant polyglot feeling, presumably meant to feel universal, only underscores the confused nature...
MOVIES
TVLine

Sopranos Prequel Movie: Edie Falco Filmed Carmela Scene for The Many Saints of Newark — Why It Got Cut

If you thought you might somehow spot Edie Falco as Carmela in the upcoming Sopranos movie prequel, you can fuhgeddaboudit. And yet it almost happened. Written by The Sopranos creator David Chase and set in the late 1960s and early ’70s, The Many Saints of Newark — which hits HBO Max and theaters on Friday, Oct. 1 — in large part follows “Gentleman” Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola), the father of The Sopranos‘ Christopher (played on the HBO series by Michael Imperioli). Tony Soprano is played as a teenager in the movie by the late James Gandolfini’s own son, Michael. Yet...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ashanti To Star In & Produce Movie Rom-Com ‘The Plus One’

EXCLUSIVE: Singer and actress Ashanti is set to star in and produce rom-com The Plus One. Ashanti will play Lizzie, whose only request of her “Male of Honor” Marshall is that he doesn’t bring his hated ex Marie to her destination wedding. But lovesick Marshall brings her as his plus one, and Marie does everything in her power to wreck Lizzie’s big day. Filming is scheduled to start in December in Florida. Director and additional casting has yet to be revealed. Producers are Danny Chan, Danny Roth, David Yates and Demetrius Spencer. Executive producers are Almost Never Films, Tina Douglas and Stephan Dweck. Writers are Austin H Garces and Brendan Bradley. Ashanti most recently starred in the Sony Pictures Worldwide acquisition Honey Girls, which wrapped in March. The singer, who has sold more than 27 million records worldwide, will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. Her movie credits to date include Coach Carter with Samuel L. Jackson, The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, John Tucker Must Die and Resident Evil: Extinction. Ashanti is repped by GVA Talent Agency, Tina Douglas Momanger LLC, Stephan Dweck Esq. and William Archer Esq.
MOVIES

