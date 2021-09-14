Dennis Penn Noorigian, age 79, of Liberty Township, Ohio passed away peacefully at home with his loving family around him on Friday, September 10, 2021.

He was born August 11, 1942 to George and Elizabeth Noorigian in New York City. After living in New Milford, NJ at 12 years old he moved to Largo, Florida. He joined the Navy in 1963 and received an honorable discharge. He then came to Wall Township in 1964 with his family and started a family business. He began the business as State Tire with his father, then when his brothers George and Kenny joined it was renamed Noorigian Bros. State Tire. In 1970 he married Diane Maxwell and they had two children, Dennis Jr. and Diane Elizabeth. He joined Wall Township Kiwanis in 1976 and became President and Lt. Governor. He served on the Wall Township Board of Adjustment for over 20 years, where he held the positions of Secretary and President for many years. He was also Treasurer of the newly formed Wall Township Elks. He also was a member of the Manasquan Elks. He moved to Four Seasons at Wall in 1998, then moved to Delray Beach, Florida in 2002. He was also a member of the National Corvette Restorers Society.

He enjoyed retirement in Florida, where he spent hours by the pool when he wasn’t helping his neighbors or cruising around town in the Lemans Blue 69′ Corvette Stingray Convertible that he restored the last eleven years he spent in New Jersey. In April 2021, he moved with his wife from Delray Beach, Florida to Liberty Township, Ohio to be with his daughter and her family. He is pre-deceased by his parents, George and Elizabeth Noorigian, his uncles, Lazarus, Zaven, and Harry Noorigian, his uncle John Slivko and his aunt Ann Zigo. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane Maxwell Noorigian, his son, Dennis Penn [Laurie] Noorigian, Jr, his daughter, Diane Elizabeth [Tim] Curtis, his granddaughter, Christina Curtis, his two younger brothers, George [Sharon] Noorigian and Kenneth [Mary] Noorigian, two nephews, and three nieces. At a later date, there will be a memorial service for him in the Wall Township area.