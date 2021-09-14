CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints' corner Marshon Lattimore undergoes thumb surgery

 7 days ago

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, days after signing a $100 million deal with New Orleans and helping the team knock off the Green Bay Packers.

Lattimore, 25, chipped a bone in his thumb in Sunday’s opener and could potentially play through the injury with a heavy bandage protecting his hand. The Saints plan to list the three-time Pro Bowl selection as week-to-week, per NFL Network.

With a banged-up secondary, reinforcements are available this week with newly acquired cornerback Bradley Roby returning from the final game of his 2020 suspension. Roby, acquired last week from the Houston Texans for multiple draft picks, was not available for the 38-3 win against Green Bay.

NFL defense rankings: New Orleans Saints march into Week 2

The Saints (1-0) could be down multiple starters on defense if Lattimore isn’t available for Sunday’s game at Carolina (1-0). Defensive end Marcus Davenport suffered a severe pectoral strain and could miss 1-2 weeks.

–Field Level Media

