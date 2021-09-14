CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonos announces second-gen Beam soundbar with Dolby Atmos

By Mary Dehart
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Sonos announced price increases for the majority of its product lineup last week, some people noticed that the entry-level Beam soundbar was absent from the list. And indeed, that’s because the company has been at work on a follow-up. The new second-generation Beam being announced today costs $449 (a $50 increase over the original) but adds Dolby Atmos audio and an improved external design. It’ll be available October 5th in black or white.

