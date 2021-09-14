CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Roberts: “Cop City” is an Environmental Nightmare and a Threat to Black Lives

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 7 days ago

Opinion by Scott Roberts | Senior Director of Criminal Justice and Democracy Campaigns at Color Of Change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjrIV_0bviX04f00

As Black communities across the gulf coast rebuild and recover from the torrential rain and flooding worsened by climate change, the Atlanta City Council ignored thousands of their constituents who spoke out in opposition and gave the Atlanta Police Foundation the greenlight to clearcut the Atlanta forest to build a massive, multimillion-dollar militarized police training facility nicknamed “Cop City.” This isn’t just bad policy without transparency; it’s a threat to the environment and to Black lives.

The site for this newly approved military-style facility will destroy the city’s forest — Atlanta’s main defense against flooding. Instead of safeguarding our infrastructure and protecting the city’s essential green space, the priority is the militarization of the police that threatens the health and well-being of the city and its people.

The Atlanta Police Foundation, backed by members of the City Council and corporate donors, is turning a vital green space, forest, and wetlands in Southeast Atlanta into a $90 million complex for Atlanta Police to rehearse state-sanctioned violence. This “training” facility — larger than 85 NFL football fields combined — would include shooting ranges, spaces for militarized drills, and a mock city complete with buildings and roads to allow APD to practice urban warfare tactics. The current plans for this facility would be larger than those of the NYPD and LAPD put together. Atlantans don’t want an overpriced police-centered military base in our backyards; Atlanta community members have been organizing to stop construction of this training facility for months.

Beyond its massive ecological footprint, this point bears repeating: Atlanta’s proposed police training facility is an environmental nightmare and endangers a critical piece of Atlanta forestry that is key to the city’s defense against the climate crisis. Clearcutting the forest will have devastating effects on the environment, including worsened air quality and flooding in the predominantly Black neighborhoods of Southeast Atlanta. Furthermore, the Atlanta Police Department’s current and future use of chemical weapons will poison the soil and the waters, endangering Atlantans’ health.

By funding Cop City, the Atlanta Police Foundation is using a common strategy to increase militarized policing: relying on corporate sponsors to bypass legislative processes and fund controversial projects that ultimately saddle city taxpayers with an estimated $30 million bill. These pro-militarized police organizations fund youth centers as a way to sanitize their image while backchanneling millions of dollars to police departments without politicians or the public knowing. Instead of supporting community-based public safety initiatives that keep people safe, police foundations directly donate or help police departments pay for surveillance software and equipment, military weapons, SWAT team equipment, and other tools that are used to terrorize Black people.

The Atlanta Police Foundation has a history of financing equipment and projects that the Atlanta Police Department uses to harass Black Atlantans. Georgia’s Bureau of Investigations has already opened more than 60 police violations investigations this year alone. The police foundation has funded nearly 12,000 surveillance cameras to monitor already over-policed Black Atlantans, making Atlanta the most surveilled city in the United States. This surveillance program, called “Operation Shield,” has allowed the police department to monitor and surveil Black people every second of the day. The “Cop City” new training facility is yet another massive, militarized, and corporate-funded project the police foundation is trying to prop up behind closed doors.

Ignoring hours of public comment and weeks of direct action, the City Council left Atlantans  with no say in how their community invests in public safety.  The Atlanta Police Department doesn’t need this facility and the people of Atlanta don’t want it. What we need is more accountability, oversight, and transparency from police foundations and elected officials. That includes mandating financial disclosures to ensure police foundations and entities that raise private funding for policing are subject to FOIA and any other state sunshine laws, as well as conflict of interest policies. The City Council should investigate police department relationships and coordination with police foundations, their boards and donors, and all uses of donated funds. The Atlanta Police Foundation and police foundations across the country need to disclose their donors and contributions to police departments. This process cannot continue out of public view and without community input. In Atlanta and elsewhere, taxpayers should not be left on the hook to pay for a police violence playground.

Comments / 32

Kurt Thorstad
7d ago

We dont owe any reparations! No one alive has owned a slave. Slavery has been gone since the 1860's. How much time do you need to pull yourselves up? Time to take responsibility for your own life and what you make of it yourself and quit looking for a scape goat.

Reply(5)
14
Lorna Doone
7d ago

I'm Black and I feel they need some kinda real training facility. I'm sick of seeing recruits jogging at the Marta station in Decatur. Plus scaring folks shutting down ACTUAL buildings for hostage/warfare practice. However, they don't need so much space unless they plan on training other PDs as well. And they should go for a more environmentally friendly area.

Reply
11
plugs is an idiot
7d ago

Oh, the Hurricane only hit the Black Communities. That’s much different.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta City Council approves new round of emergency assistance funds

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation during Monday’s meeting to authorize the chief financial officer to amend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act 2020 fund budget by adding to anticipations and appropriations in the amount of approximately $12 million awarded to the City of Atlanta from the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program 2. In January, the City […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

McDonough Teen Among First to Graduate Navy Flight School

Damon Benson is a 17-year-old finishing out his senior year at Eagle’s Landing High School in McDonough, Georgia who took time during the summer to complete an intensive eight-week aviation program rather than hang out with friends. Completing the program, Benson earned his private pilot’s license. Benson attended a summer flight academy at Delaware State University. The JROTC program is […]
MCDONOUGH, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Black Businesses Continue to Face Down the Pandemic

  WASHINGTON – Virginia Ali is owner of Ben’s Chili Bowl, an iconic restaurant she and her husband, Ben Ali, opened in 1958 in Washington D.C.  Ben Ali died in 2009.  He was 82.   The restaurant has since become such a landmark that a long list of celebrities have made a trek through its doors, including former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Serena Williams, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Durant, […]
SMALL BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

MARTA Dedicates Mural to Hamilton E. Holmes

  Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and City of Atlanta elected officials gathered at the Hamilton E. Holmes Station to dedicate a mural to the late Dr. Holmes, who was one of the first two Black students to integrate the University of Georgia. Holmes went on to become the first Black person to be accepted to and graduate from […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Getting to Know Your BOE: Jasmine Bowles

Each week The Atlanta Voice highlights the Black men and women who are serving their communities on the board of education. Jasmine Bowles represents district one on the Clayton County Board of Education. She is in the third year of her first term on the board and currently serves as VP of Strategy and Programs at an education-centered non-profit. Bowles […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Rayshard Brooks’ estate sues City of Atlanta and APD officers

The widow of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks is suing the City of Atlanta and the officers for his death. His wife, Tomeka Miller, said that the shooting was “senseless and unjustified” in the lawsuit on behalf of Brooks’ estate. In addition, the lawsuit states that the officers didn’t provide the necessary medical attention that Brooks needed. Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Fulton board gets new chair as Georgia reviews its elections

Commissioners in Fulton County have picked a former Atlanta City Council president to lead their election board as a state panel reviews how elections are conducted in Georgia’s most populous county. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to appoint Cathy Woolard to chair the five-person county Board of Registration and Elections. Her nomination by Board of Commissioners Chair […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Esteves: Why Electric School Buses Are A Win for Georgians

Federal investments in electric school buses will improve children’s health, bring jobs to Georgia, and save school districts money Every child should be able to safely travel to school and learn in a healthy environment. Yet for the more than 1.7 million public school students in Georgia, it’s nearly impossible to escape the harms that come along with riding to […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Atlanta Police#Nypd#Shooting#Racial Injustice#A Threat To Black Lives#The Atlanta City Council#The City Council#Lapd#Swat#Bureau Of Investigations#Black Atlantans#Foia
TheAtlantaVoice

Maurice Fayne, aka Arkansas Mo, of Love & Hip Hop sentenced to 17 years in prison for fraud

Maurice Fayne, who starred in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has been sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison for conspiracy and wire fraud related to a Ponzi scheme, and for bank fraud, and making false statements to a financial institution related a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application. He also will have to serve five […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Items from Mayor Bottoms’ Agenda introduced to City Council

  During the Atlanta City Council’s two-day meeting, several topics on Mayor Bottoms’ agenda were discussed.  Legislation to establish the Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction was introduced. The creation of the office was a recommendation made by the Anti-Violence Advisory Council. The purpose is to put a focus on crime-prevention efforts in the Mayor’s office through community-based intervention and gun […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Observame’: Former Atlanta Attorney Turns to Fashion

  Dreams do come true. Former Atlanta attorney Karen Fultz-Robinson is living proof that your passion can become a reality.  Robinson has always been into fashion, clothing design and how it makes you feel as a woman. And according to her, as a lawyer, the clothing people wear is pivotal in how serious others take them. Her legal career in […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
TheAtlantaVoice

Proposal issued for Affordable Housing on City-Owned Site

  Mayor Bottoms has announced that Invest Atlanta has partnered with the Department of City Planning to issue a request for proposal for the redevelopment of 104 Trinity Avenue SW. The 1.3 acre city-owned parcel of land is currently vacant and is located across from City Hall. The proposal inquires for a developer to use the land to create affordable […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

VOICES: Policing in Schools: How Black, Brown, Indigenous and Students with Disabilities are Criminalized at Higher Rates

This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity and USA TODAY. Since the summer of 2020, there has been a lasting national focus on the relationship between the police and Black people in this country. One of the bigger conversations has surrounded the role of police officers in society and how that could be changed. Though they don’t immediately […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy