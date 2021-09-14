Ford Commercial Vehicle Services Launched In Brazil As Ford Pro Division

In early March 2020, Brazil registered first cases of COVID-19 virus whilst Europe and Asia struggled with thousands of cases... The initial measures were introduced, such as social distancing, closure of schools, offices and manufacturers started a new era that Brazil has never seen before. Even though the Brazilian president and governors adapted a different strategy to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the country entered a period of lockdowns, fear and uncertainty. A year later the pandemic is still here. However, the re-opening of the economy and the return of activities in the last quarter of 2020 has brought back the optimism for a quick recovery of the Brazilian economy. This year's truck market looks set for strong growth.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO