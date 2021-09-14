CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ford Commercial Vehicle Services Launched In Brazil As Ford Pro Division

fordauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Brazil has undergone a tremendous number of changes over the last several months after FoMoCo decided to cease manufacturing operations in the South American country back in January. Shortly afterward, news leaked out that the automaker has lost nearly $12 billion in Brazil over the past decade. In the last few months, Ford Brazil has launched a digital car subscription service, extended its free FordPass Connect trial period to two years, and will offer free vehicle pickup and delivery through October. Now, on the heels of the announcement of Ford Pro – the new Ford Commercial Vehicle Services business – that division has launched in Brazil, too.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford Sanand Assembly Plant Site Of Worker Protests As Closure Looms

As Ford Authority recently reported, Ford announced that it will cease manufacturing in India at the Ford Sanand Assembly Plant by Q4 of 2021, while production at the Ford Chennai Assembly Plant will end by the conclusion of Q2 in 2022. The closure of the Chennai plant and Sanand plant affect roughly 4,000 Ford India workers, who are currently seeking help from the government to safeguard those jobs. However, hundreds of workers at the Ford Sanand Assembly Plant are also protesting the closure, according to Reuters.
BUSINESS
Fortune

GM reveals when it will start replacing fire-prone Chevy Bolt batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors and battery supplier LG of Korea have finally found a fix for fire risk in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car as the companies hope to end a recall that has bedeviled the plug-in car for almost a year.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Escape FWD Will Retain Multi-Link Rear Suspension In U.S.

As Ford Authority reported late last week, the front-wheel drive 2022 Ford Escape will be trading its multi-link rear suspension for a torsion-beam rear axle setup in Australia, while all-wheel drive Escapes will retain the existing multi-link suspension. This made many question if Ford would follow suit and make the same change with the crossover in the U.S. However, sources familiar with 2022 Ford Escape production plans tell Ford Authority that every U.S. market Escape will boast a multi-link rear suspension.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Vehicle#Ford Pro Division#South American#Ford Brazil#Fordpass Connect#The Ford Transit#The Brazilian Transit#Brazilian#Ford Authority
fordauthority.com

Ford Dealers In India Open To Liability Issues After Local Plants Close

As Ford Authority reported last week, Ford recently announced that it will cease manufacturing in India at the Ford Sanand Assembly Plant and Ford Chennai Assembly Plant, discontinuing the sale of the Ford Figo, Ford EcoSport, Ford Endeavor, and Ford Freestyle at the same time and replacing those vehicles with icons including the Ford Mustang coupe, as well as the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. Just yesterday, Ford Authority reported that workers at those plants have asked the government to safeguard their jobs, and now, Bloomberg is reporting that this decision could have a big impact on Ford dealers in India as well.
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

Ford’s New Electric Vehicle Center Links “Past and Future”

As far as Corey Williams is concerned, we’re walking on “hallowed ground.”. A year ago, there was nothing but a dusty parking lot where Ford Motor Co.’s new Electric Vehicle Center now stands. But dig deeper into the past and you realize this was the site of the original Ford Rouge Assembly Plant where generations of blue-collar workers built everything from Model A sedans to Mustangs to F-Series pickups — as well as armor, engines and tanks as part of the “Arsenal of Democracy” during World War II.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

SK Innovation Spinoff Gets Approved As Ford EV Production Ramps Up

Back in July, Ford Authority reported that SK Innovation – the battery supplier for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning – was mulling the idea of increasing its production and spinning off its battery division as a way to raise additional funds for expansion. Last month, the company announced that it was moving forward with those plans and that the SK Innovation spinoff would be called SK Battery. Now, the SK Innovation spinoff has officially been approved by the company’s shareholders, according to Reuters.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Brazil
Country
China
fordauthority.com

Rivian IPO Expected To Raise $8 Billion As Initial Rollout Gets Underway

Production of the very first Rivian vehicle – the R1T Launch Edition – is officially underway, and the Ford-backed upstart EV maker has received all of the regulatory certifications it needs from agencies including the EPA, NHTSA, and CARB to start delivering the pickups to customers, according to Bloomberg. Rivian is expected to deliver around 100 units in the month of September, and can now look ahead to its continued expansion as it reportedly aims to raise between $5-$8 billion via its initial public offering, according to Reuters. As Ford Authority reported last month, the Rivian IPO is expected to garner a significant $80 billion dollar valuation.
BUSINESS
automotive-fleet.com

Ford, LexisNexis to Share Connected Vehicle Data with Insurers

LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Ford Motor Company have entered into an agreement that would make Ford connected vehicle data available to U.S. auto insurers via the LexisNexis Telematics Exchange. Ford and Lincoln customers with an eligible 2020 model year or newer vehicle can opt in to participate in usage-based insurance programs, which has the potential to save customers money through more personalized insurance offerings, the announcement said.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford India Workers Want Government Protections Amid Plant Closures

As Ford Authority reported last week, Ford announced that it will cease manufacturing in India at the Ford Sanand Assembly Plant – which builds the Ford Figo – by Q4 of 2021, while production at the Ford Chennai Assembly Plant – which builds the Ford EcoSport, Ford Endeavor, and Ford Freestyle – will end by the conclusion of Q2 in 2022. The closure of the Chennai plant and Sanand plant affect roughly 4,000 Ford India workers, who are now seeking help from the government to safeguard those jobs, according to Reuters.
BUSINESS
wmay.com

Walmart partnering with Ford, Argo AI to test self-driving delivery vehicles

(NEW YORK) — Walmart on Wednesday announced plans to launch a new delivery service using self-driving vehicles in three U.S. cities, with autonomous test vehicles expected to hit the streets later this year. The world’s largest retailer is partnering with Ford and Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle tech firm headquartered...
BUSINESS
ihsmarkit.com

Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicles: The other face of the pandemic in Brazil

In early March 2020, Brazil registered first cases of COVID-19 virus whilst Europe and Asia struggled with thousands of cases... The initial measures were introduced, such as social distancing, closure of schools, offices and manufacturers started a new era that Brazil has never seen before. Even though the Brazilian president and governors adapted a different strategy to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the country entered a period of lockdowns, fear and uncertainty. A year later the pandemic is still here. However, the re-opening of the economy and the return of activities in the last quarter of 2020 has brought back the optimism for a quick recovery of the Brazilian economy. This year's truck market looks set for strong growth.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dbusiness.com

Ford Pro Announces New Leadership Team, Plans for Growth

Ford Pro, a separate global vehicle services and distribution business within Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, announced a group of senior executives to lead the company’s efforts to develop and deliver work-ready products and services for commercial and government customers. “We’ve put together an experienced Ford Pro leadership team that...
DEARBORN, MI
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Production To Resume As Leak Has Been Repaired

As Ford Authority reported last week, a gas leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant discovered over Labor Day weekend forced the automaker to shut down the plant, work with authorities to assist in cleanup efforts, and temporarily pause 2021 Ford Mustang production. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that the leak at the Flat Rock plant has been fixed, and 2021 Ford Mustang production will resume on September 20th as planned.
FLAT ROCK, MI
insideevs.com

GM And LG Are Working Around The Clock On Bolt EV Battery Recall

General Motors "is taking a more direct role" with LG Chem's LG Energy Solution, in solving the huge battery recall issue that affects all Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV electric cars and paralyzed the production. According to GM's representatives (via Reuters) the two companies are working around the...
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Ford Expands Remote Vehicle Services, Adds Rewards Program

Starting Monday, Ford is expanding FordPass Rewards program by making it available to all of its 8.5 million members nationwide. The automaker is also strengthening its FordPass Rewards program by adding tiers — blue, silver, and bronze levels — to reward and recognize its most loyal customers. Members in the top two tiers, blue and silver, will be eligible for annual complimentary pickup and delivery services.
CARS
Benzinga

Why Ford Is Shutting Down Vehicle Production In India

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced Thursday plans to wind down vehicle manufacturing in India amid mounting operating losses and weaker-than-expected demand in the region. What Happened: Ford said it will cease vehicle manufacturing in India as part of restructuring of its Indian operations. The company plans to wind down its vehicle assembly in Sanand by the fourth quarter and vehicle engine manufacturing in Chennai by the second quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Ford's commercial vehicle business unveils senior leadership lineup

Ford Pro, the dedicated commercial vehicle business Ford Motor Co. launched earlier this year, on Thursday unveiled the lineup of executives who will be tasked with achieving ambitious revenue goals and creating new data- and technology-driven services for commercial customers. "We've put together an experienced Ford Pro leadership team that...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy