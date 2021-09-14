Ford Commercial Vehicle Services Launched In Brazil As Ford Pro Division
Ford Brazil has undergone a tremendous number of changes over the last several months after FoMoCo decided to cease manufacturing operations in the South American country back in January. Shortly afterward, news leaked out that the automaker has lost nearly $12 billion in Brazil over the past decade. In the last few months, Ford Brazil has launched a digital car subscription service, extended its free FordPass Connect trial period to two years, and will offer free vehicle pickup and delivery through October. Now, on the heels of the announcement of Ford Pro – the new Ford Commercial Vehicle Services business – that division has launched in Brazil, too.fordauthority.com
