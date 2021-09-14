Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 makes the game more wet

It has been a while since we visited IrisVR’s impressive looking cyberpunk-themed sandbox action game LOW-FI. In this latest video we take a look at some new additions to the game as well as revisiting areas we have showcased before. However, it looks like most places have been given a massive visual overhaul making for an even more impressive looking world ready to explore. As mentioned in the video, the game comes to Playstation VR,PS4,PS5, PC VR and regular desktop gaming in 2D. It has a Q4 2021 release window, but we suspect it will slip into 2022. In fact, we hope it does as it will give IrisVR more time to polish things up. Either way, right now LOW-FI keeps getting better and we can’t wait to see the gameplay features when they are added. You get a nice hint of things to come already. You can grab this current build via Itch.io or Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO