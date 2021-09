If you happen to be outside just after sunset, you probably have noticed there are a lot of bats flying overhead. The Bats that you seeing now in the air over many Connecticut towns are brown bats who are most active between dusk and dawn, and will only come out of their roosts after sunset. Little brown bats (the most common bat species in Connecticut) emerge anywhere from two to three hours after dusk. They do have a busy and helpful job, a single little brown bat can eat 1,200 mosquitoes and night-flying insects in an hour.

