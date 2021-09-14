HBCU NFL ProFile of Games – Sept. 9-13, 2021

HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

For NFL games of January 9 – 13, 2021

DEFENSE

– # 97 JAVON HARGRAVE , DT, Philadelphia (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – In 32-6 win over Atlanta, Hargrave was a terror with six tackles, three solos, two sacks for -20 yards and three quarterback hits. He was in on 40 plays on defense (56%) and one play (4%) on special teams.

OFFENSE

– # 72 TERRON ARMSTEAD , LT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – The all-Pro offensive tackle was in on 62 offensive plays (100%). Saints won 38-3 win over Green Bay. With Jameis Winston at quarterback, ran for 171 yards and passed for 148 yards of offense. Green Bay had two sacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS

– #80 CHESTER ROGERS , WR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – Led Titans with six receptions in six targets for 62 yards (10.5 yards per catch) in 38-13 loss to Arizona. Had one kickoff return for 14 yards. Was in on 39 offensive plays (61%) and 10 special teams’ plays (37%).

OTHER TOP HBCU NFL PERFORMANCES

OFFENSE

– #71 TYTUS HOWARD , OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE ) – Playing in his first game at left offensive guard, got in on 78 offensive plays (100%) in Texans 37-21 win over Jacksonville. The Texans rushed for 160 yards and two TDs and passed for 291 yards and two TDs. The Jaguars had just one sack of QB Tyrod Taylor.

– #78 TRENT SCOTT , OT, Carolina (4th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – Got in on seven plays on offense (11%) and four plays on special teams (14%) in 19-14 win over the New York Jets.

– #39 TRENTON CANNON , RB, Baltimore (4th season, VIRGINIA STATE ) – Two carries for five yards and one special teams’ tackle in 33-27 overtime loss to Las Vegas. Cannon got in on nine plays on offense (13%) and 15 plays on special teams (47%).

DEFENSE

– #53 DARIUS LEONARD , LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – In 28-16 loss to Seattle, had five solo tackles and a forced fumble. Leonard played on all 54 defensive plays (100%) and four special teams’ plays (17%).

– #90 GROVER STEWART , DT, Indianapolis (5th season, ALBANY STATE ) – In 28-16 loss to Seattle, had four total tackles, three solos and one assist with one hit on the quarterback. He was in on 44 plays (81%) on defense and six on special teams (25%).

SPECIAL TEAMS

– #7 JAMIE GILLAN , P, Cleveland (3rd season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – Punted only one time for 52 yards . Dropped a punt snap in Browns territory with Cleveland up 29 – 27 in fourth quarter. Led to go-ahead TD for Kansas City in 33-29 loss . Gillan was in on five special teams’ plays (21%).

– #27 BOBBY PRICE , S, Detroit (2nd season, NORFOLK STATE ) – No stats. In on 27 special teams’ plays (87%) in 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

– #33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – Signed late by Arizona after being released by Kansas City. Did not have any stats. Got in on three plays on defense (5%) and 17 plays on special teams (63%).

– #41 ANTONIO LEVINE SR., DB, Baltimore (8th season, TENNESSEE STATE ) – In 33-27 loss in overtime to Las Vegas. Levine had one special teams’ tackle and was in on 27 special teams’ plays (84%).

– # 75 BRANDON PARKER , OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T ) – In 33-27 overtime win vs. Baltimore, Parker played on five special teams’ plays (16%).

NOT A GOOD LOOK!!

Cleveland punter Jamie Gillan (#7, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) can’t handle a critical snap of a fourth quarter punt with the Browns up 29-27 with 8:42 left. It was Gillan’s second punt of the game. The Browns gave up field position because of the miscue allowing the Chiefs to score late and pull out a 33-29 come-from-behind win.

I CAN DIG IT!!

Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard (#53, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) celebates with teammate Deforrest Buckner (#99) after his forced fumble vs. Seattle Sunday. The Seahawks downed the Colts 28-16 despite five solo tackles and the forced fumble from Leonard.

