CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

William “Zak” Huffman

By Sarah Arnold
clutchmov.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Serial Entrepreneur on a Mission to Make the MOV a Better Place. Clutch MOV is proud to sponsor this year’s Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneur of the Year. Clutch MOV envisions a community where citizens can take risks on the promise that success would uplift the residents of our valley. Our artists, creators, innovators, and small business owners strive to build something new, better meet the needs of our community, and nurture the entrepreneurial spirit of our region. These entrepreneurs are on the edge, finding new ways to build, create, and serve. This year we received dozens of nominations for innovative, forward-thinking, community-building entrepreneurs from the Mid-Ohio Valley. The panel believed five individuals stood out for the impact they are making through their work. We are sharing their stories in this series.

clutchmov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg, WV
Business
City
Parkersburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Mov#Warrior Fitness Facility#The Huffman Company#The Cocktail Bar#Tcb

Comments / 0

Community Policy