PS5 September update will bring M.2 SSD support, 3D audio, and other enhancements
Sony will be releasing the much-awaited September system software update to the PlayStation 5 tomorrow. The update will bring support for M.2 SSD storage expansion which will allow users to store and play PS5 games, PS4 games, and media apps directly from the expanded high-speed SSD storage. Other than that, support for PS Remote Play over mobile networks will also be available starting tomorrow while the ability to view Share Screen broadcasts on the PS5 app will begin starting September 23.www.neowin.net
Comments / 0