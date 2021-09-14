CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 September update will bring M.2 SSD support, 3D audio, and other enhancements

By Karthik Mudaliar Neowin
Neowin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony will be releasing the much-awaited September system software update to the PlayStation 5 tomorrow. The update will bring support for M.2 SSD storage expansion which will allow users to store and play PS5 games, PS4 games, and media apps directly from the expanded high-speed SSD storage. Other than that, support for PS Remote Play over mobile networks will also be available starting tomorrow while the ability to view Share Screen broadcasts on the PS5 app will begin starting September 23.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

The Medium Update 1.02 Hits PS5 With Ray Tracing Support

Developer Bloober Team has released The Medium update 1.02 for PS5 owners, which adds ray tracing effects into the mix. The studio also revealed that it’s looking at fixing a Trophy issue for the game, which will arrive via later update. Dear PS5 Players! Patch 1.02 is now online, so...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#Software Update#Headsets#Enhancements#System Software#Ps Remote Play#Ux#The Control Center#Ps Triangle#Playstation Now#Trophy Tracker#Dualsense#Sound Controls
IGN

PS5 M.2 SSD - Official Trailer

Watch Sony's brief video demonstrating how to install an M.2 NVMe SSD in the PS5's SSD expansion slot. If you're keen to expand your PlayStation 5 storage to store and play more games, be sure to confirm that the SSD that you've purchased is a compatible NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. PS5's SSD expansion update arrives today. This is the second major PS5 update, which allows users to install their own M.2 SSD drive to expand the internal storage in their console with compatible SSDs ranging from 250GB to 4TB.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

The PS5 Gets A HUGE Update Tomorrow With M.2 SSD Support

The PS5 has always had support for the M.2 SSD for expandable storage, but that function wasn’t actually usable until the beta software update earlier this year. For the last couple of months, users who installed the beta software update have been enjoying more storage on their PS5 with an M.2 SSD. And It looks like Sony is finally ready to open the feature up for all PS5 owners.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

PS5 September update adds storage expansion and more

Sony is launching a software update for the PlayStation 5 today and it will be making multiple enhancements and adding new features. Perhaps the most important of the bunch is the option to increase the console’s storage space. Following the update, PS5 owners will be able to install an M.2 SSD, which can store more games and apps on the console.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

PS5 September Update Out Tomorrow, and Here’s What’s Coming

Following big updates for its upcoming titles in the PlayStation Showcase, Sony now turns its attention to adding new features and enhancements to the PlayStation 5. The full PS5 September update is coming tomorrow, and below are the new features coming in this big update:. PS5 UX Enhancements. The PS5...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
happymag.tv

New PS5 software update brings 3D audio to your living room

Experience your TV speakers with 3D sound and enjoy a ton of new features thanks to Sony’s second major software update for the PS5. Yesterday, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience, Hideaki Nishino, gave us a look at some new PS5 features on Sony’s PlayStation blog. Those features include UX enhancements, new gaming and social customisations, 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, M.2 SSD storage expansions, and additional mobile features.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS5's SSD Expansion Update Arrives Today

Watch Sony's brief video demonstrating how to install an M.2 NVMe SSD in the PS5's SSD expansion slot. If you're keen to expand your PlayStation 5 storage to store and play more games, be sure to confirm that the SSD that you've purchased is a compatible NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 System Software Update Will Enable SSD Storage Expansion

PlayStation has announced that the second major PlayStation 5 system software update is set to launch tomorrow, September 15th. And if you are a member of the PS5 system software beta program, the list of upcoming enhancements and changes should look incredibly familiar as it would appear that a whole bunch of the July beta's changes will be making the jump to the official release.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

How to add an M.2 SSD to your PS5

We've known since the PS5 launched that expanding the storage available would be possible. It's taken nearly a year but the feature is now live thanks to the September firmware update. Here's how you can crack your console open and add some more hard drive space courtesy of an M.2...
COMPUTERS
mobilesyrup.com

PlayStation 5 SSD support rolls out to everyone on September 15

September’s major PS5 firmware update will bring support for M.2 SSD storage expansion to all users. This feature has only been available to PlayStation beta testers since late July. Launching September 15th, the software update will allow PS5 owners to use a compatible SSD to increase their console’s storage capacity....
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

PS5 September System Software Update Launches Tomorrow

For the dozen or so players who have managed to get one, tomorrow will see new updates for the PlayStation 5. In an official blog post, Sony announced that the September system software update “includes a variety of enhancements to the PS5 console experience as well as 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers. It also features M.2 SSD storage expansion, which enables PS5 players to store and play PS5 games, PS4 games, and media apps directly from the expanded high-speed storage.”
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

PS5 System Software Update To Add M.2 SSD Support and More

Sony has announced a new system software update for the PS5 that will be released tomorrow, September 15. It will add M.2 SSD storage support and more. This update is available to download now for the beta users but this is the public launch of the update. It was already confirmed that quite a few of the currently available M.2 SSD drives will be compatible with the PlayStation 5. The process of upgrade the SSD was considered unnecessarily complicated due to the instructions posted on the PlayStation website.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

The Nintendo Switch finally gets Bluetooth audio support in new update

After more than four years on the market, the Nintendo Switch is finally getting Bluetooth audio support. On Twitter, Nintendo of America confirmed that a new system update (version 13.0.0) has rolled out with adds the ability to pair Bluetooth audio devices to your Switch. This means that you can now use any of your favourite Bluetooth headphones, like Apple’s AirPods.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Incoming PS5 system update unlocks M.2 expansion slot for all

The PlayStation 5 is getting a new system software update this week, and it’s a big one. Following a round of beta testing centered on the M.2 expansion slot on the PlayStation 5, this system software update will make the expansion slot functional for everyone. That means you can add an M.2 SSD to your console and expand the amount of available storage you have on hand.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

PS5 receives its second big update tomorrow: SSD expansion, 3D audio on TV and more

PS5, the next generation console of Sony, you will receive tomorrow, September 15, 2021, your second big firmware update After the previous one last July, a new version of software loaded with news that includes new functionalities such as the possibility of expanding storage Internal SSD, the reproduction of 3D sound through the TV speakers, improvements in the Interface and much more. This has been announced PlayStation through its official blog, as well as sharing the requirements for supported SSD drives and a video-tutorial on how to expand such internal storage.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy