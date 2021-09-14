India’s Top Scientists Were Pressured to Change COVID Data: Report

India is facing growing pressure to lift its ban on exporting COVID-19 vaccines, months after curbs were imposed to tackle a massive domestic outbreak that has since relented. The world’s second-most populous country — and also one of its biggest vaccine manufacturers — imposed the ban this spring as India raced to raise its immunization rate. Now officials in the United States and with COVAX, the United Nations-backed vaccine distribution initiative that had counted on India to supply around a billion shots this year, hope a more stable health situation will persuade the country to resume exports. The pressure comes as wealthy nations, including the U.S., plan for the potential need to give booster shots to their own vaccinated residents.

