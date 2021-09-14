CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India’s Top Scientists Were Pressured to Change COVID Data: Report

By AJ McDougall
India’s top science agency modified its findings on COVID-19 to fit with the government’s more optimistic predictions even as the country’s brutal second wave loomed, per a new investigation from The New York Times. Senior officials in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration forced scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research to tailor their data to fit the government’s optimistic narrative. Modi, focused on revitalizing the economy and the spring elections of 2020, said in January that his country had “saved humanity from a big disaster.” Months later, the second wave hit.

New York Post

India fighting to contain Nipah, a virus deadlier than COVID-19

A 12-year-old boy has died in India of Nipah, a rare virus that is far deadlier than COVID-19 — and one that health officials have long feared could start a global pandemic. The unidentified boy died Sunday at a hospital in Kerala, the southern state already battling the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the hard-hit country, officials there said.
Hyperallergic

A COVID-19 Mask That Kills the Virus? Scientists Say Yes

After a short-lived euphoria following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the relentless spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has forced us to return to mask-wearing, even if vaccinated. With varying degrees of protection — from basic cloth face coverings to advanced N95 or KN95 masks — masks have mostly been portrayed as a precautionary measure to prevent the transfer of viral load from one person to another. But what if there was a face mask that could kill the virus? A group of researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) say that’s exactly what they invented.
Narendra Modi
International Business Times

China Fully Vaccinates More Than 1 Billion People

China has fully vaccinated more than one billion people against the coronavirus -- 71 percent of its population -- official figures showed Thursday. The country where the virus was first detected has mostly curbed the virus within its borders, but is racing to get the vast majority of its population vaccinated as a new outbreak flickers in the southeast.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

India's COVID-19 wave is receding. Now the world wants it to get back to exporting vaccines.

India is facing growing pressure to lift its ban on exporting COVID-19 vaccines, months after curbs were imposed to tackle a massive domestic outbreak that has since relented. The world’s second-most populous country — and also one of its biggest vaccine manufacturers — imposed the ban this spring as India raced to raise its immunization rate. Now officials in the United States and with COVAX, the United Nations-backed vaccine distribution initiative that had counted on India to supply around a billion shots this year, hope a more stable health situation will persuade the country to resume exports. The pressure comes as wealthy nations, including the U.S., plan for the potential need to give booster shots to their own vaccinated residents.
The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
buzzfeednews.com

Top Scientists At The FDA And WHO Are Arguing Against COVID-19 Booster Shots

Top scientists across the world — including experts at the FDA and the World Health Organization — pushed back against the need for widespread coronavirus vaccine booster shots on Monday. In a review published in the top medical journal The Lancet, the scientists argued that booster shots are not needed...
India
inforisktoday.com

2 Data Leaks Reported in Indonesia's COVID-19 Tracking Apps

The personal data of at least 1.3 million Indonesian residents, stored on two government-developed COVID-19 tracking apps, PeduliLindungi and eHAC, has been leaked online, according to security researchers. President Joko Widodo is among those affected. On Friday, PeduliLindungi became the second COVID-19 tracking app in the country, after eHAC, to...
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

