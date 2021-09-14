CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger and Instacart promise grocery deliveries in as little as 30 minutes

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger is betting big on internet grocery delivery services, and it’s tapping Instacart for help. The two have launched a Kroger Delivery Now service they claim offers a no-compromise approach. You can have a full selection of groceries and other essentials delivered from Kroger’s various chains (including Ralphs and Fred Meyer) in as little as 30 minutes — the first time that kind of speed has been available nationwide, Instacart claimed.



Milwaukee Business Journal

Pick 'n Save operator Kroger changes its mask policy

Kroger Co. has changed its mask policy for employees, taking a step back to the policy it used several months ago. Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets including Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores in the Milwaukee area, updated its mask policy across the company last week to require all employees and contractors to wear masks while in Kroger’s stores, offices and other facilities. The policy applies to all employees, whether they’re vaccinated or not.
MILWAUKEE, WI
northernvirginiamag.com

An Upscale Market Promising Grocery Delivery In Under an Hour Is Coming to NoVA

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught retailers anything, it’s that there is big business in delivery. Now, a Chicago-based chain of delivery-focused neighborhood markets, Foxtrot, is planning to open its first Virginia location this year in Old Town Alexandria, bringing its “signature” 30-minute delivery window and five-minute pickup services. Foxtrot, which...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Getir promises speedy deliveries

With its concept of 10-minute grocery deliveries, Istanbul-based Getir could be the next big thing in the retail industry. Valued at $7.5 billion, the company is now breaking through key markets such as Italy, Spain and the US.
pymnts

15-Minute Grocery Delivery Service Buyk Announces NYC Launch as Food eCommerce Speeds Up

After reports of its New York City launch circulated in August, Buyk, a 15-minute grocery delivery service founded by the creators of Russian grocery delivery service Samokat, announced Tuesday (Sept. 14) that it is officially launching in the city. Beginning in Manhattan, the company intends to reach all five boroughs by the end of the year, expanding to additional United States cities in 2022. In June, the company announced a $46 million seed funding round.
Entrepreneur

Kroger (KR) Launches Delivery Now Tool to Lure Customers

The pandemic has spiked demand for grocery deliveries to date that is not going to fade anytime soon. In fact, retailers are strongly reinforcing their delivery services to capitalize on this prevailing trend. Progressing along such lines, giant grocery retailer The Kroger Co. KR teamed up with Instacart, a renowned e-commerce grocery platform, to offer deliveries quickly in 30 minutes via its Kroger Delivery Now service.
Crain's New York Business

Inside the crowded race to deliver groceries in a New York minute

New York is an early U.S. testing ground for rapid grocery delivery, with companies such as Jokr, Gorillas and Fridge No More raising venture capital dollars to move neighborhood by neighborhood, blanketing subways with ads promising free, 15-minute groceries to your door. The latest competitor, Buyk, launched this week promoting...
Daily Jeffersonian

Kroger launches 'virtual convenience store' offering speedy home delivery

Kroger announced Tuesday it has launched a 'virtual convenience store" to provide speedy home delivery of food and other staples in as little as 30 minutes. Called "Kroger Delivery Now," the Cincinnati-based supermarket giant is offering online customers their choice among 25,000 items from missing ingredients for a family meal, diapers to over-the-counter medication from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight.

