How to Turn 1 Flannel Shirt into 6 Halloween Costumes
Dudes — do you own a flannel? Well, we're pretty sure that you do, so behold SIX different ideas for easy Halloween costumes for men using that one shirt! You're welcome. To make these epic Halloween costumes, we picked up this basic red flannel from our local thrift store for $5 and paired it with a bunch of basic clothes most men already have. Scroll on to see how we made these super easy (last-minute even!) halloween costumes!www.brit.co
Comments / 0