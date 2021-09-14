CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

How to Turn 1 Flannel Shirt into 6 Halloween Costumes

By Kelly Bryden
Brit + Co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDudes — do you own a flannel? Well, we're pretty sure that you do, so behold SIX different ideas for easy Halloween costumes for men using that one shirt! You're welcome. To make these epic Halloween costumes, we picked up this basic red flannel from our local thrift store for $5 and paired it with a bunch of basic clothes most men already have. Scroll on to see how we made these super easy (last-minute even!) halloween costumes!

www.brit.co

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

Amazon Has The Cutest Halloween Costumes For Toddlers

Every kid who dresses up for Halloween is undoubtedly cute, no matter their age, but you can’t help but gush over the littlest trick-or-treaters as they waddle up in their costumes and desperately try to gather the strength they need to lift their candy bucket high enough for you to add a few more pieces to their stash. If you’re responsible for getting one of these little trick-or-treaters dressed up this year, you should check out Amazon’s Halloween costumes for toddlers because they have some downright adorable options.
SHOPPING
Cosmopolitan

Behold: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time

While the rest of us (me) spend Halloween throwing on some plastic cat ears and eating massive amounts of candy despite being a literal adult, celebrities are out here designing their Halloween costumes with the same energy as elementary schoolers whose trick-or-treat haul depends on how extra they look. And it's equal parts inspiring and intimidating, tbh! Like, who can ever beat Beyoncé at her own game?!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Flannel#Art#Home Improvement#Pbr#Tecate#Brit Co
New York Post

The 10 best men’s flannel shirts he’ll want to wear everyday

Happy fall and happy flannel season to all the gentlemen who love the cooler temperatures and are ready to pull out their Chris Evans cable-knit sweaters and cozy flannel shirts and jackets to go with. A flannel is really a wardrobe staple for so many reasons, as you can layer...
APPAREL
Elite Daily

5 Throwback Nickelodeon Halloween Costumes For Fans Of The Classics

It's time once again for Halloween, the only holiday when wearing masks is part of the fun. After spending so much time at home, everyone is going to go all out this year, and will probably dress up like the characters they’ve been watching at home, guaranteeing at least five Ted Lassos and three Lokis at every gathering. But for those looking to bring the unexpected, there are plenty of throwback Nickelodeon Halloween costumes to bring the right dose of nostalgia and surprise everyone with a trip down memory lane.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Brit + Co

17 Lazy Work Pants For Heading Back To The Office

Just because you're heading back to work doesn't mean you have to entirely forego the comfort of your at-home work pants. Enter: pull on pants. The increasingly popular workwear style elevates elastic waist bands and soft fabrics with office-ready prints and polished details, so you can feel like you're wearing pajamas but look like a total boss. Between snug fits and roomy cuts, you'll probably find yourself wearing them on WFH days, too. Stock up on the style with our picks below.
APPAREL
Brit + Co

15 Pairs Of Fall Shorts You Can Still Wear When It's Cold

While fall shorts may not seem out of the ordinary in some climates (looking at you, Los Angeles), the summer-y staple is likely more of an afterthought in most seasonal wardrobes. But don't pack up your shorts drawer for storage just yet — the right pairs can last well into the new season when styled with cozy sweaters and jackets, or even layered with thick tights or cute boots. Before you're truly stuck with few options to wear outside of winter-proof pants, take your pick from these cute shorts for fall.
APPAREL
New York Post

10 best women’s flannel shirts to stay cozy and fashionable this fall

It’s cuffing season, ladies. We obviously mean cuffing of your sleeves, as with cooler weather comes the need for cozy flannel long-sleeve tees to keep you warm all season long. Perfect for fall and winter, layering a trusty flannel over a tee and jeans is a great look for the...
APPAREL
FUN 107

Wareham YMCA Collecting Used Costumes for Halloween Sale

My mom never minded buying us Halloween costumes growing up because my sister and I would literally wear them all year long while playing pretend. Our imaginations were our greatest asset and our costumes only amplified the magic. We were fortunate enough to have a new costume almost every year,...
WAREHAM, MA
moneysavingmom.com

Canada Weather Gear Men’s Flannel Shirts only $17.50 (Reg. $65!)

These Canada Weather Gear Men’s Flannel Shirts are perfect for cold days!. Proozy has these Canada Weather Gear Men’s Flannel Shirts with Chambray Lining on sale two for $35 when you use buy two and use the promo code MSM914-35 at checkout!. And, if you buy four shirts, you’ll score...
SHOPPING
Variety

Kim Kardashian’s Viral Met Gala Look Can Be Your Next Halloween Costume

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. People have been recreating Kim Kardashian’s statement Met Gala looks ever since her first appearance on the star-studded steps in 2013. But unlike her ultra-tight Thierry Mugler gown of 2019 or her now-iconic Givenchy maternity dress years earlier, the all-black Balenciaga bodysuit she donned on this year’s carpet is easier than ever to replicate for Halloween — even if it isn’t haute couture. In fact,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Bring on the gorgeous gowns, stunning suits and daring dresses, because the 2021 Emmys red carpet was nothing if not show stopping. Stars from fan-favorite shows like Bridgerton, The Crown and Ted Lasso assembled their glam squads, called upon their stellar stylists and made their way to the red carpet for the Sunday, September 19, event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy