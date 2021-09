The DuPage Medical Society Foundation Board of Trustees announces the awarding of eleven 2021 student scholarships. Jeonghyun Esther Kwon, Wheaton, is the 2021 recipient of the prestigious James P. Campbell, MD, Memorial Scholarship. Jeonghyun is in her first year at University of Illinois College of Medicine - Chicago and has an unusual story compared to other scholarship applicants. Medicine is a career change for her. She was working toward a PhD in education when her father was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. After helping her father through his cancer journey, she started her own journey into the field of medicine.

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO