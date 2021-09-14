CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Patrick Cantlay tops Jon Rahm for PGA Tour POY

FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay is the PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Cantlay, 29, led wire to wire at East Lake to claim the tour championship, capping a four-win 2021 that included $7,638,805 in official winnings plus $15 million as the FedEx Cup champion.

From a full year off and the verge of retirement in 2016, Cantlay won the Zozo Championship, Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship before closing out the season with the TOUR Championship victory.

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, I would like to congratulate Patrick Cantlay on being honored as the 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Receiving this award through a member vote reflects the respect his peers have for Patrick. His play throughout 2020-21 was phenomenal, and in stepping up to win consecutive FedExCup Playoffs events and the FedExCup, Patrick was at his best when it mattered most in our season.”

Cantlay had seven top-10 finishes in 24 starts this season.

No player has won four tournaments in a season since Justin Thomas in 2016-17. Cantlay also finished runner-up at The American Express.

Beats Out Jon Rahm

The PGA Tour Player of the Year wins the Jack Nicklaus Award and the honor is determined by vote of the Tour membership. Cantlay won despite a stellar year from Jon Rahm, who was a finalist along with Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Collin Morikawa.

Cantlay beat Rahm by one stroke at the TOUR Championship and previously knocked off DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship.

